Saranac Lake Democrats seat three uncontested

× Expand Photo/Facebook Saranac Lake Mayor Clyde Rabideau, at left, was reelected last week. He shared a "rock the vote" photo via social media, seen here with newly elected trustees Melinda Little, center, and Patrick Murphy.

SARANAC LAKE | Village voters here last week filled two trustee seats and reelected two-term Mayor Clyde Rabideau.

Democrats Melinda Little and Patrick Nelson ran unopposed for village board vacancies in seats held by outgoing Conservative Party Trustee Allie Pelletieri and Democrat Trustee Tom Catillaz.

Mayor Rabideau, a Democrat, sought reelection, also unopposed.

The Saranac Lake Republican Committee had no candidates seeking village Board of Trustee seats in the election this year.

Election tallies were: Rabideau, 220 votes; Murphy, 237 votes and Little, 240.

All will serve four-year terms.

Rabideau was first elected in 2010 and 2018 starts his third term as mayor.

Both Little, 64, and Murphy, 28, are newcomers to village politics.

“I am deeply appreciative of the confidence and responsibility placed in my hands and I am both honored and humbled by it,” Rabideau said in a statement.

“I will do my very best to serve you. Second, I congratulate my fellow board members-elect, Melinda Little, and Patrick Murphy. They are outstanding individuals with a lot to offer our village. With current Trustees Paul Van Cott and Richie Shapiro, we will make a good team; one that will tirelessly work to make the Village of Saranac Lake, the Capital of the Adirondacks, the very best it can be. Excelsior.”