Saranac Lake Fish & Game Club looking for campers to sponsor

SARANAC LAKE | The Saranac Lake Fish & Game Club will sponsor two children to attend a state Department of Environmental Conservation-run camp in 2018.

Now in its 71st year, the DEC Summer Camps program offers week-long adventures in conservation education for children ages 11-17.

The cost for each person selected will be paid by the SLF&GC.

To receive a nomination form, contact Ralf Hartmann at huntered@roadrunner.com or 518-420-2424. All nominations must be received by 5 p.m. on Jan. 17, 2018.

DEC operates four residential camps for children: Camp Colby in Saranac Lake; Camp DeBruce in Livingston Manor (Sullivan County); Camp Rushford in Caneadea (Allegany County) and Pack Forest in Warrensburg, Warren County.

All four camps now offer programming for children aged 11-13 and aged 14-17. New for 2018 are two 14-17-year-old weeks at both Camp Colby and DeBruce.

This year, Camp Pack Forest will host an Outdoor Adventure Week 2.0 from July 22-27.

All four camps will operate for seven one-week sessions (Sunday to Friday) beginning June 24, 2018 except for Pack Forest, which operates for eight weeks.

Online DEC registration will open Wednesday, Jan. 24, 2018.

One week of camp is $350 per child for the 2018 year and includes all meals, programs and trips. The first weekly camp program starts on June 24 and the last camp starts on Aug. 5, drop off on Sundays and pickup on Fridays.

For more info, visit dec.ny.gov/education/2013.html.