Saranac Lake health forum upcoming

SARANAC LAKE | Adirondack Health is sponsoring a new iteration of the Adirondack Health Symposium, this year titled “Healthy Everyday,” on Oct. 19.

Dr. Paul Arciero, a fitness and nutrition expert, will be the keynote speaker.

From 6-7 p.m. at Harrietstown Hall, attendees will have a chance to browse demonstrations and information from Adirondack Health’s staff, representing services like physical therapy, cardiology and women’s health, among others.

There will also be opportunities to play games and win prizes.

Arciero is a tenured full professor and director of the Human Nutrition and Metabolism Laboratory at Skidmore College, as well as a senior consultant and science advisory board member to the food and nutrition industries.

He is a former top-ranked collegiate tennis player and has been featured on ABC, Fox, CBS, Today and Men’s Health.

Arciero will discuss optimizing exercise and nutrition for a healthy lifestyle.

Attendance to the community health forum will be free thanks to community health funding.

For more information, go to adirondackhealth.org/events or email jcollier@adirondackhealth.org.