Saranac Lake moving closer to making a name for itself

SARANAC LAKE | After six months of research and compiling data, the Saranac Lake Brand Study Advisory panel gave residents a first look at where they hope to go in giving the town a centralized marketing approach last week.

“We have been working on developing what we call our brand statement,” said Kelly Brunette, Saranac Lake Regional Marketing Manager for ROOST. “At this point, we are not at a logo or a tagline — we are looking at how we tell people about this community, and we have found out that Saranac Lake is so much more than even residents originally thought.”

The brand statement was as follows:

“Saranac Lake is a place that is authentically Adirondack and decidedly different. At first glance, it’s a historic village where the lakes and mountains are as accessible as they are beautiful.

“A closer look reveals a downtown with an urban vibe where creative energy flows freely. Frequent events put art and music on display for travelers and residents alike, while shops and cafes provide waypoints for people watching.

“It’s all intertwined with waterways, forests and roads that roll past one scenic vista after another. This is a place where a glorious balance is struck: It’s a nature-lover’s paradise infused with bold ideas and quirky originality, all done in a way only Saranac Lake could pull off.”

The study asked numerous questions of the 4,166 people — local residents, Adirondack residents, tourists who have visited Saranac Lake and tourists who have not — to complete a survey.

One of the biggest key words they found was “beautiful,” along with “calm,” “relaxing,” “lake experience” and “unique activities.”

They also found unanimous accolades for the area’s outdoor recreation.

Burnette said the team still has work to do.

“We are about halfway through the process,” she said. “It’s really important because Saranac Lake in 2018 is ready to embrace a brand that not only speaks to where we are now, but where we will be in 50 years.”

Members of the Brand Study Advisor Panel include Carolyn Bonadaro, Jeremy Evans, Kathy Ford, Tim Fortune, Adam Harris, Howard Riley, Tracey Schrader, Matt Scollin, Rich Shapiro, Kareen Tyler and Katy VanAnden.

For more information, visit saranaclake.com/brand.