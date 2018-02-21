Saranac Lake treatment center nets $450K

× Expand St. Jospeh's St. Joseph’s received $450,000 from the state to expand services in Saranac Lake.

SARANAC LAKE | The St. Joseph’s Addiction Recovery Center, a Saranac Lake-based substance abuse treatment facility, was awarded $450,000 from the state Office of Alcoholism and Substance Abuse Services last week.

The funding will allow St. Joseph’s to expand their Saranac Lake facility; adding 10-bed detox, inpatient services and 24-7 access to treatment options.

“We have an outpatient clinic now, but we’ll be moving into a colocated building and expanding staff to serve more clients,” St. Joseph’s CEO Bob Ross told The Sun.

Addicts seeking inpatient treatment must now travel to Syracuse or Albany, a measure that creates a barrier to treatment, Ross said.

“When (addicts) come and get an assessment, and it’s determined they need detox, they’ll already be there,” Ross said of the facility’s expansion. “That’s a huge improvement in access to service.”

Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced the funding as part of a larger $4 million investment in treatment centers around the state to develop round-the-clock access to treatment options for addicts seeking rehabilitation services.

“Substance abuse knows no age, knows no income and knows no zip code in New York or across the nation,” Cuomo said in a statement. “With these around-the-clock Open Access Centers, we can provide critical services night and day to New Yorkers when they need it most.”

Since 2010, there have been 72 confirmed accidental overdose cases in Clinton, Essex, Franklin and St. Lawrence counties.

“Access to opioid addiction treatment and services can mean the difference between life or death,” Sen. George Amedore (R-Rotterdam), chair of the Senate Alcoholism and Substance Abuse Committee, said in a statement.

St. Joseph’s Addiction and Recovery has clinics in seven towns in four different counties.

With help from this funding, staff will be on-hand around the clock in Saranac Lake to help with addiction treatment services.

Staff will also be on-call to provide an immediate assessment and referral to the appropriate level of care, according to the governor’s office.

“These new centers will make a significant impact in communities around our state by ensuring that anyone who needs services or interventions will be able to receive help right away, no matter the time or day of the week,” state Office of Alcoholism and Substance Abuse Services Commissioner Arlene González-Sánchez said in a statement.