Saranac Lake wins $10 million for downtown revitalization

The Village of Saranac Lake is the latest winner in the state's $10 million Downtown Revitalization Initiative, Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced on Tuesday, Aug. 7. 2018.

SARANAC LAKE | The Village of Saranac Lake is the latest winner in the state’s $10 million sweepstakes designed to revitalize downtown areas, becoming the first locality in the Adirondacks to garner the designation.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced the funding at the Hotel Saranac on Tuesday, a lunchtime event that whipped the standing room-only crowd into a fervor.

“You did it,” Cuomo said. “No one else did and this is just going to keep the momentum going. It’s going to keep the growth, it’s going to keep the energy. The force is with you.”

Saranac Lake was among the 10 localities across the state who received funding in the third round of the Downtown Revitalization Initiative (DRI), part of a $100 million package.

The village joins the City of Plattsburgh, which secured funds in 2016, and Watertown the following year.

The award builds upon more than $45 million in public and private funds invested in downtown projects over the past decade, including $5 million to restore the Hotel Saranac.

“Businesses don't come to New York State without government incentives,” Cuomo said.

The North Country Regional Economic Development Council selected Saranac Lake in their second bid for the prize based on a competitive review process from communities throughout the region.

"How amazing is it to be in this hotel, right?" said Cuomo.

THREE PRIORITY PROJECTS

The local planning committee flagged three priority areas for redevelopment, according to the application, including Dorsey Street, streetscape enhancements to Church Street, and Broadway/Depot, which has six acres of property available for development.

One key project is moving Pendragon Theatre to the Woodruff Street area — a project Saranac Lake Mayor Clyde Rabideau estimated would eat up a “significant” chunk of funds — and transforming the neighborhood into a connection corridor.

“We want to make Woodruff Street block near the restaurant sector a major thoroughfare with archways and lighting so that the pedestrians will feel comfortable making that one-block walk from the theater to dinner, or dinner to the theater,” Rabideau said. “That’s the type of strategic planning we’ve been doing the last couple of years.”

Numerous additional projects are “on the bubble” of fruition, he said, and he hoped the state funds would serve as an additional accelerant for their completion.

THE PROCESS

Now that the funds have been announced, the committee has until November to complete their downtown profile, assessment and overview of overall DRI goals.

Final strategies are due in December; submission of draft project profiles in January, and a final strategic investment plan in March.

While the DRI planning committee is not required to adhere to a specific meeting schedule, a minimum of three public meetings or workshops are mandated as part of the process.

"All full (local planning committee) meetings are open to the public," according to Empire State Development. "The extent that the public will be able to actively participate in a meeting will depend on the purpose and structure of the meeting. However, every meeting will include some time set aside for public comment to be received."

Rabideau said the committee has already flagged numerous projects for consideration, each of which must be given a fair shot through a scoring system.

"It's do-or-die money," said Saranac Lake Mayor Clyde Rabideau

“We want the best projects that bring the biggest bang for the buck to our village,” said Rabideau, who hoped the project would act as catalyst for growth in neighboring Lake Placid and Tupper Lake.

Cuomo echoed those sentiments, likening the DRI to dropping a stone in a pond, forming concentric circles that will ripple out into neighboring communities.

“It’s synergizing Saranac Lake, it’s synergizing North Elba, it’s synergizing Keene,” he said. “It’s just another boost for the North Country and everything that’s going on. It’s another victory in what’s been a steady, steady climb towards progress.”

'DO-OR-DIE' MONEY

Rabideau called the grant award “do-or-die money” akin to the state’s investment to Hotel Saranac, which completed its four-year renovation process last year.

“That’s the type of money we’re looking for. Not just seed money, but the type of money to take it over the top,” he said.

Unlike Plattsburgh, which has been grappling with parking solutions following the proposed development of an empty parking lot, Rabideau appeared to indicate the creation of new parking opportunities would not play a leading role in Saranac Lake’s upcoming process, citing two years of discussions with stakeholders.

“More and more, we’re making Saranac Lake a pedestrian-friendly village,” he said. “And frankly, we don’t have parking requirements in our new zoning for the region. We want people to park their cars and walk, bike and cross-country ski.”

Gov. Andrew Cuomo addressed a standing room-only crowd at the Hotel Saranac.

The friendly crowd was jubilant throughout Cuomo’s extended speech in which the governor recalled a canoe trip with his daughters.

A eagle swooped down in a “beautiful graceful glide” and deposited a single feather, which now hangs on his fireplace.

“It’s moments like that are just gifts forever,” Cuomo said as the crowd cooed.

And they were turbocharged by a faux pas uttered by Empire State Development CEO Howard Zemsky, who had earlier referred to the central Adirondack community as “Saranac” in his remarks.

“It’s Saranac Lake!” bellowed the crowd.

Cuomo told the audience no other administration has doled out as much investments to upstate, some $36 billion, or $3.4 billion to the North Country alone.

“Thanks for the money!” yelled a woman after he finished his remarks.