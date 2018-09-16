Saranac Lake Winter Carnival volunteers wanted

SARANAC LAKE | Members of the Saranac Lake Winter Carnival Committee are seeking volunteers to help them plan and facilitate the next 10-day festival, set for Feb. 1-10, 2019.

There are many areas that people can help either in the planning before or during the carnival.

Volunteers are encouraged to attend the next committee meeting, to be held at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 25 in the Large Group Instruction (LGI) room at Saranac Lake High School.

“Winter Carnival is possible through the help of volunteers,” said Jeff Branch, chairman of the Saranac Lake Winter Carnival Committee. “We welcome new people to join us as we kick-off our 2019 planning.”

Volunteering on the Winter Carnival Committee is a fun way to support the community and an opportunity to meet people from around the community.

Visitors from around the world will travel to this village to celebrate the annual Saranac Lake Winter Carnival featuring a “Prehistoric Park” theme for 2019.

The carnival is the longest-running event of its kind in the eastern U.S. dating to 1897 when it began as a one-day event to break the monotony of the long Adirondack winter and has grown into a 10-day festival that includes sports, performances, two parades and three sets of spectacular fireworks.