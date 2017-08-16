Saranac Laker wins big in lotto

× Set for Life lottery winner John Lewis scratched off a $5 million winner in June and here accepted the proceeds with annual payments of $172,068 alongside his girlfriend Mary Williams, left; his mom Pat Lewis; and Yolanda Vega, spokeswoman and lottery number selector extraordinaire for the New York State Lottery. Photo by Kim Dedam

SARANAC LAKE | He went on a quick errand, grumbling, to find mushrooms at Tops.

John Lewis was making pasta sauce that day in June and had no idea he was about to become a millionaire.

Lewis admits he was in a hurry as he left the home he shares with girlfriend Mary Williams in Saranac Lake.

They had just returned from camping and were making a sauce, a family recipe Lewis said his dad used to make.

It typically simmers for two days.

“I asked her if we had mushrooms, and she said yes, but they weren’t there,” Lewis shrugged.

He said he really didn’t want an added errand that morning, but he quickly ran to Tops Market on Church St., and picked up the item. He has just enough time to chop and add fresh mushrooms to the sauce before heading off to work.

“The express lane was closed,” John said of the trip to Tops.

And that fortuitous closure pushed him to a center aisle where, as you leave, there is a scratch-off lottery ticket kiosk.

On a whim he bought a $10 Set for Life and left to chop mushrooms.

With just a few minutes to spare before heading to work on June 27, he scratched the ticket.

He saw the gold coin and a winning amount of $5,000,000.

“I just kept staring at it,” Lewis said. “It wasn’t real.”

Lewis said he came to his senses and called Mary, who asked if he was kidding.

And then he called his mom, Pat Lewis, also of Saranac Lake, who loves scratch tickets.

“She said I’ll pray for you,” Lewis grinned.

Asked what prayer she said, Pat Lewis laughed, “Oh, just — I hope you’re reading it right.”

And he was. Lewis went to have a local store check the ticket. The cashier screamed and jumped up and down: it was verified, a genuine winner.

The $5,000,000 Set for Life ticket nets Lewis an annual cash payment of $172,068 per year for the rest of his life.

Standing between the potato chips and cans of nuts at Tops on Tuesday, Lewis, 56, accepted a very big payout from New York Lottery’s Yolanda Vega.