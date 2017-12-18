Saranac, Peru, Champlain net over $967K in state grants

× Expand File photo Three towns in Clinton County were awarded more than $967,000 in state grants through the Regional Economic Development Council Awards last Wednesday.

SARANAC | The Town of Saranac was awarded $907,348 in state economic development funds last week, giving new life to a water project over two years in the making.

The town has worked on expanding water infrastructure that serves its Standish hamlet since 2015, when the Clinton County Health Department cited the town for noncompliance with sanitation standards.

The town was directed by the county to build an additional well to serve the hamlet, according to Town Supervisor Nick Carter, a project estimated at over $900,000.

“We went through the bid process, we opened the bids last year,” Carter said. “And they all came in just about double of what we’d anticipated.”

The average bid received was around $1.5 million.

“We were dead in the water on that project,” he said. “We thought it wasn’t going to go any further.”

Saranac’s Standish Water District improvements are one of 81 projects in the North Country that garnered $64.9 million in state investment as part of last week’s Regional Economic Development Council Awards.

“We are excited,” Carter said. “Once we know we’ve got the funding and we can afford it, we’re moving forward.”

Carter is expected to meet with the town’s engineers and grant writers in the coming weeks. The town will reopen the bidding process for the project early next year.

PERU, CHAMPLAIN AWARDED $30K

The Town of Peru and the Village of Champlain each received $30,000 last week for engineering reports on ongoing infrastructure issues.

Planning for a $4 million sewer system overhaul in Peru has been in the works for two to three years, according to Town Supervisor Peter Glushko, and this $30,000 grant will allow the town to better identify needed upgrades and repairs.

The Village of Champlain will use their grant to commission a study on inflow to its wastewater system.

Though the amount of water processed through the system isn’t troublesome — 600,000 gallons per day is permitted, and they usually use around 130,000, Mayor Gregory Martin said — the village pipes are old, and whenever it rains, inflow to their wastewater system poses possible threats.

“We want to study our system and see where the water is coming in,” he said.

