Saranac River Trail completion remains uncertain

As the Plattsburgh Common Council continues to deliberate on whether or not they will back a resolution that would authorize Mayor Colin Read to decline $1.1 million in state funding to complete the Saranac River Trail, local teacher Jim Munger, pictured here, implored the council to continue developing the trail. Photo by Elizabeth Izzo

PLATTSBURGH | A resolution that would authorize Mayor Colin Read to decline $1.1 million in state funding to complete the Saranac River Trail (SRT) remains on the table.

The Plattsburgh Common Council took no action on the proposal last Thursday, with councilors instead opting to deliberate for a second week on whether or not to decline a grant that would bring the trail to the waterfront on Green Street.

Jim Munger, a local teacher, asked the council last week to maintain commitment to completing the trail.

“It’s become one of the greatest assets of our city,” he said. “I want to see it completed in my lifetime.

“I hope you do the right thing with the SRT.”

The resolution was expected to come up for discussion again on Thursday, after this edition went to print.

TAXPAYER COSTS

The city is responsible for nearly four miles of the SRT, which currently runs from George Angell Drive and through the SUNY Plattsburgh campus to the Max Moore Memorial Treehouse.

The second phase — which requires the construction of two pedestrian bridges — is expected to connect the trail to Stafford Middle School, down and across Pine Street and loop around to the downtown core.

With phases two and three still in the early stages, it’s unclear how much the city’s section of the trail is expected to cost in total.

But Read said that between the first two phases, taxpayer investment would amount to over $1 million, which he says could translate to “a 10 percent temporary tax increase.”

That’s due in part to the cost to build the two pedestrian bridges to complete the second phase.

“(The city) is currently seeking cheaper DOT-approved bridges to bring those costs down,” Read said.

Read also said that though the state Department of Transportation (DOT) has granted the city $2.8 million so far for the SRT, “100 percent of the overruns” are funded by Plattsburgh taxpayers.

This comes at a time when city officials continue to cut costs and seek significant savings in an effort to rebuild Plattsburgh’s fund balance and stave off a large tax increase.

“The City of Plattsburgh is absolutely determined to complete the Saranac River Trail,” Read said last week.

“It’s an issue of how we’re going to go about doing that.”

DELAY

The move to decline funding for SRT Phase Three came after the state DOT recommended the city hold off on completing the trail, in part because the agency had concerns about the city’s ability to complete the project by the state-mandated timeline.

“Since the state and local agreement was executed (in October 2017), the city had not moved forward with design,” DOT spokesman Michael Flick told The Sun this month. “To date, no consultant has been brought on board to progress the design.”

The deadline to move toward construction on SRT Phase Three was April 2019.

After initially refuting that the project was delayed, Read last week said that he “can’t explain” why progress had not been made on the trail.

“I can’t explain why little had been done from (last) June to October, when we had the Engineering (Department), or from October to February, when we had the Community Development Office intact,” Read said. “We weren’t getting reports, we weren’t getting updates on the progress of these two items.”

The city’s Engineering Department was abolished last July and former City Engineer Kevin Farrington, who oversaw the department and construction of the SRT, was laid off in early October.

Former Director of Community Development Paul DeDominicas resigned in February citing a “hostile work environment.”

“I’m disappointed that that’s the information that’s being said at council meetings,” DeDominicas told The Sun after being asked to respond to Read’s comments. “Regular reports were given.”

DOWNTOWN REVITALIZATION INITIATIVE

One of the major arguments for delaying the third phase of the trail, according to Read, is a lack of clarity regarding how the trail will dovetail with plans to develop Durkee and Bridge streets as part of the Downtown Revitalization Initiative (DRI).

“Given my impression of the sentiment of the council and the community, I called the deputy DOT commissioner this morning and we worked out a plan to give the city more flexibility in knitting together the SRT Phase III and the DRI,” Read told reporters in an email last Friday.

DOT spokesman Joe Morrissey confirmed that Read had been in contact with the DOT:

“Our Assistant Commissioner Sean Hennessey had a very positive discussion with Mayor Read yesterday and reiterated the state’s commitment to this project,” he said. “The department looks forward to working in partnership with the city and finding a solution to this matter so that the project can be advanced.”

“I think the council and community will be relieved if I can help broker a better way to proceed that ensures the investment on the part of state and city taxpayers is as well-spent as possible,” Read said.

But according to DeDominicas and Farrington, the DRI and development of the SRT were always planned to go hand in hand, so much so that the $10 million in state DRI funding could be used for the SRT, or vise versa.

As an example of this, DeDominicas pointed to a request for proposals (RFP) for consulting and engineering design services sent out by the city in January for a portion of the DRI.

In the RFP, the document explicitly requests that the prospective engineer “integrate current, unique downtown features such as the Saranac River Trail, Riverwalk, and Durkee Street boardwalk to engage a feeling of rediscovery of community assets and elements.”

DeDominicas said that his office did not send out that RFP without approval.

“We had discussed and tried to coordinate projects with the DRI,” DeDominicas said. “I’m disappointed that this is where the conversation went, rather than accepting they’re not doing things.”

Another element is the ongoing NYSEG river remediation, which Read says poses another layer of uncertainty.

“I am also going to initiate discussions with NYSEG to see the extent that they can work with the city to ensure compatibility,” he told reporters in an email.

A resolution that would authorize Read to decline $1.1 million in state funding to complete the SRT was on the council’s docket again on Thursday, after this edition went to print.