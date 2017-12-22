Saranac snowshoe race returns as continental championship

× Expand Photo provided The annual Cock-A-Doodle Shoe race in Saranac will double this year as a World Snowshoe Federation championship.

SARANAC | A local race is returning with an international designation, which organizers say will double attendance and draw athletes from all around North America.

The 10K Cock-A-Doodle-Shoe snowshoe race, which is scheduled for Jan. 14 at noon, was recently designated a World Snowshoe Federation championship race, opening up the event to athletes from Canada and Mexico.

The sixth-annual race follows a nearly seven mile long trail through the state’s New Land Trust, a 287-acre land reserve.

The current world champion, Joseph Gray of Colorado, is expected to participate this year, according to Jeremy Drowne, an organizer.

The course contains trails that most would consider flat, though there are steep uphill and downhill climbs thrown in.

“I think it’s a very fair course, where other races have athletes going up and down mountains,” he said.

Proceeds from the race will be split between the New Land Trust and the Saranac Central School District’s XC and track and field programs.

REMEMBERING NICOLAS PENDL

Again preceding the 10K this year is the Nicolas Pendl 5K at 10:30 a.m.

Pendl was an avid snowshoer and beloved member of the local Pal Smith Striders team.

When Pendl passed away unexpectedly in August of 2014, the Nicolas Pendl 5K was born.

“He was a pretty interesting guy,” Drowne said. “He raced with a lot of heart. Even if he wasn’t going to win, he was going to fight.

“I was really impressed by his racing and though he wasn’t very old, he always animated the race.

“I liked his ‘never say die’ attitude.”

HALF-MILE FOR KIDS RETURNS

Drowne said that the Kid’s Snowshoe Scramble, an annual half-mile race for children, was originally his daughter’s idea.

She’s been snowshoeing since she was very young, he said, participating in her first race when she was just 2-3 years old.

“She did her first race at Smuggler’s Notch,” he said, “and she wondered why we didn’t have one over here.”

The Kid’s Snowshoe Scramble is now in its fourth year.

“It’s just a really fun event,” he said. “It opens race day up to the entire family.”

Registration for all three events this year is online only. Registration for the 10K and 5K are $30 per person, per race or $5 for the kid’s snowshoe scramble. For more information, visit cockadoodleshoe.com.