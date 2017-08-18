Saranac targets aging water infrastructure

SARANAC | The town is exploring upgrades to its three water districts starting with Standish.

The well-derived water is safe to drink, said Supervisor Nick Carter, but the infrastructure is over 40 years old.

Town officials are in the process of upgrading the Standish Water District first since it only has one well, which is a violation of the Clinton County Health Department, said Carter.

“There’s no back up,” Carter said. “If that well fails, around 50 households will go without water.”

The $1.6 million project consists of adding a second well and putting in a larger water treatment plant to better chlorinate the water supply.

The Town of Saranac has already secured a $600,000 grant and $200,000 loan through the Office of Rural Development. The town aims to cover the remaining balance through the New York State Community Development Block Grant Program.

The goal is to secure as much funding as possible to keep rates as low as possible for residents, said Carter. The last increase was two years ago when the annual bill went from $275 to $350.

“The last thing we want to do is put more on our taxpayers,” said Carter. “But the chances of getting this funding is looking good.”

This year, $40 million is available statewide, according to the grant office. Towns, cities and villages can apply for up to $600,000 for public infrastructure projects. Joint applicants for water and sewer applicants can request up to $900,000.

The deadline for applications was last month, and grants will be awarded sometime this September.

If Saranac cannot secure funding, Carter said the town will complete the $1.6 million project in phases.

The town has been trying to move forward with this project since 2014 when the Standish Water District failed inspection for not having a back-up well.

Clinton County Health Department Environmental Health & Safety Division Director John Kanoza said the project does not have a firm deadline.

“The water district is too old and we want to see it upgraded, but these things take time,” said Kanoza. “We’re dedicated to help Saranac secure funding and move forward with the project.”