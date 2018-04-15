Sasquatch race coming up

WHITEHALL | At 8 a.m. on Saturday, June 9, running skills will be tested by the inaugural Sasquatch Half Marathon in Whitehall.

Since Whitehall is famous for Bigfoot sightings, a “Sasquatch” will lead off the footrace.

The race will cover 13.1 miles of countryside as well as village streets, and will begin and end at the Whitehall Athletic Club, 62 Poultney St., Whitehall.

The runners that beat Sasquatch will receive a special finish prize, organizers said, and all finishers will receive a participation award.

All profit from the race will go to the Whitehall Booster Club. There are many sponsoring opportunities available as well.

To sign up, register online at active.com/whitehall-ny/running/distance-running-races/sasquatch-half-marathon-2018, or find Sasquatch Half Marathon on Facebook to download a registration form. Registration is $45 a runner, but there are discounts.

Arrive and check in no later than 7:30 a.m. Race day registration ends at 7:15 a.m. to ensure a timely start. Bathrooms and bag check are on site, as well as plenty of parking.

Call 518-260-2392 with any questions, or email heatherpauquette@yahoo.com.