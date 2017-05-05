Saturday fundraiser to benefit young child enduring cancer

× Expand Photo provided Gregory Hayes, 6, shares a smile with family members following some treatment related to his kidney cancer. A benefit fundraiser is being held for Gregory and his family from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday May 6 at the YMCA Adirondack Outreach Center on Tannery Road, Brant Lake — and all are invited to participate.

BRANT LAKE — A young local boy is undergoing a lengthy series of treatments for kidney cancer, and residents of northern Warren County are coming together to help the family endure the medical crisis and its resulting financial hardships.

A community fundraiser is to be held from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday May 6 for six-year-old Gregory Hayes at the YMCA Community Outreach Center at 148 Tannery Road.

The center is located in the former Suzie Q’s Restaurant building, which was donated last June by its owners, the Himoff family, to the YMCA to be used as a community center.

The event features bidding on gift baskets, goods and services, as well as raffles, music by a local deejay, food and convivial socializing.

All are invited to attend. Over 100 items are available to be bid on, Gregory’s aunt Bonnie Cleveland said.

Gregory was diagnosed with kidney cancer about six months ago, and he’s since had his left kidney removed and undergone a round of radiation, and he’s now dealing with chemotherapy.

Providing extra care for Gregory and various medically related expenses have caused financial stress for his family, and the community is doing what they can to help out.

Several dozen families have been providing nutritious, complete meals for the family nearly daily, signing up through the website takethemameal.com.

People have been donating through the “Hope for Gregory” page at gofundme.com.

As of Friday, $3,651 has been raised through the website.

T-shirts have also been for sale online, emblazoned with the slogan, “Gregory- Fight Like a Boss” and “Gregory’s Battle is My Battle.”

Additionally, people may drop off returnable containers to Direct Deposit Redemption Center specifying the account of Gregory Gordon Hayes to be credited.

A variety of valuable goods and services are up for bid at the Saturday fundraiser, including 18 tons of gravel, truck loads of firewood, rounds of golf, restaurant meals, automotive services, DeWalt tools, outdoor gear and baskets of cheer. Also, Adirondack Dream Creations will fashion a made-to-order rustic sign to a successful bidder.

The Chestertown Rotary Club will be cooking up hot dogs and hamburgers for the fundraiser, and other local chefs are preparing pulled pork sandwiches, salads, and other fixings.

All area residents and visitors are urged to attend the benefit event.