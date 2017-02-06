Save the Dates is off the presses

TICONDEROGA – The Save the Dates flyer campaign has started for Ticonderoga events this year.

Ticonderoga Area Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Matthew Courtright said Save the Dates is a publication used to promote the year ahead for the chamber and the Ticonderoga area.

“It is also handed out to visitors and all area businesses,” he said. “The businesses can use this and the online calendar as a planning tool for the year.”

A full calendar of events with details, as well as a printable Save The Dates flyer can be found online at www.ticonderogany.com. Printed versions are available at the chamber office in downtown Ticonderoga.

“I would like to thank the many dedicated businesses, organizations, committees, and communities for their continued support, dedication, and commitment to the Ticonderoga area,” Courtright said.

Some of the Save the Dates events are: Chamber Day on April 25, Spring Shopping and Dining Night on May 5, Ticonderoga Beautification Week from May 8 to 14, the 15th Annual Chamber Fundraiser Dinner and Auction on Friday, June 16, the Ticonderoga Area Farmers Market Saturdays July through October, the 25th Annual Ticonderoga Area Car Show on Sunday, Aug. 6, and the Community Appreciation Dinner and Awards Ceremony on Oct. 26.

A full list is at www.ticonderogany.com. Events for the online calendar can be submitted directly through the web site, or by emailing chamberinfo@ticonderogany.com.