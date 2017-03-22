Savor the Arts fundraiser

× Expand Photo provided From left, back row: Swade Potter, Amber Peer-Lee, Emily Russell and Emily Harmon; front: Shelbie Dushane, Noah Peters, Mollie Ingleston, John-Roch Sears and Jamie LaDeau.

CROWN POINT – Savor the Arts, a fundraiser for the Crown Point Central School Music Department, will be held Friday, March 24 at 6 p.m. at the school. Homemade specialty desserts will be served in a cafe setting with entertainment provided by students in grades 7 through 12. Instrumental, vocal and dance acts will be presented, as well as a scene from the Drama Club’s production of “27 Ways to Screw Up Your College Interview,” which will run March 31 to April 2. Admission to the fundraiser is $5 a person or $15 per family.