Say goodbye to Lakeside Apartments

Work on the Lakeside Apartments complex at 460 Margaret St., long abandoned after it was destroyed by a flood in 2011, is expected to begin this week. Photo by Elizabeth Izzo

PLATTSBURGH | After multiple delays the abandoned Lakeside Apartments complex is expected to come down soon.

That’s what Rob Boire, a developer with TRB Development, told the Plattsburgh Common Council last week.

Movement on demolishing the abandoned complex was expected to begin this past week.

When she heard the news, Councilor Becky Kasper — who serves Ward 5, which encompasses the dilapidated property — asked: “Is it my birthday?”

Kasper has in the past been very vocal about the haggard look of the lakefront complex.

Lakeside Apartments, located on upper Margaret Street, was damaged by a flood in 2011.

Demolition was originally expected to be completed in May.

Boire appeared before the council in early May, noting the updated completion date was to be June of this year.

Now, in September, Department of Labor permits have been secured and all of the paperwork is now in order, according to Mayor Colin Read.

Boire confirmed that work on the complex was to begin earlier this week.

The Lakeside Apartments complex at 460 Margaret St. was assessed at $1,827,000 in early 2011, according to City Assessor Kathy Livingston. In 2012, after the flood, the property was assessed at $911,400, where it remains to this day.