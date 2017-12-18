Schism over utility revenues erupts into public view

× Expand Pete DeMola A leaked video has made public a bitter quarrel between the City and Town of Plattsburgh over revenues from Saranac Power Partners. PLATTSBURGH | A leaked video has made public a bitter quarrel between the City and Town of Plattsburgh over revenues from a local power plant. City of Plattsburgh Mayor Colin Read is alleging the Town of Plattsburgh is engaged in “backroom dealing” when it comes to a renegotiated deal with the Saranac Power Partners (SPP). “We think that the town is holding back a sum that could be into the seven figures that the city really deserves,” Read told Councilman Mike Kelly after the Common Council meeting on Thursday. “It could be as high as $10 million they’ve tricked us out of. We don’t know if it's recoverable or not, but we’re obviously upset.” Read and Kelly discussed several topics during the 22-minute clip, including sick time benefits and potential consolidation prospects with the town. But the city officials singled out particular criticism for Town of Plattsburgh Supervisor Michael Cashman, who the pair painted as opaque. In the video, Read recounted a conversation with Cashman he had earlier that day to confirm details of a recently renegotiated agreement covering the final six years of SPP’s payment in lieu of taxes agreement with participating localities: The Town of Plattsburgh would receive $3,650, and the city, $7,301. Read believes the town’s portion is far higher. “But I saw a piece of paper right in front of me. I know they’re receiving over the next six years like $1.6 million,” he said in the clip, which was surreptitiously uploaded online by an unknown source following the meeting. The city's meetings are ordinarily livestreamed on the city's website. But in this case, the camera continued to film following the meeting's conclusion. Read is referring to $280,000 in funds allocated to the four special districts in the Town of Plattsburgh that serve the facility. Starting next year, that number is scheduled to decrease to $182,000 annually until 2023, at which point SPP will go onto the tax rolls and the payments will terminate. The total six-year amount is about $1 million. Read stopped short of calling the agreement illegal. “But it sure stinks to high heaven,” he said in the video.

SERIES OF REVISIONS The facility formerly known as Falcon Seaboard has supplied electricity to New York State Electric & Gas Corporation and Georgia Pacific under a power-purchase agreement since the mid-1990s. The property is located in the Town of Plattsburgh, but is hemmed in by a thicket of railway lines and swampland. The city was at the verge of annexing the property in the early-1990s. But a compromise agreement reached in 1992 resulted in a deal to offer PILOT payments divided between the town and city: The town would receive one-third, and the remainder would go to the city, recalled Clyde Rabideau, who served as mayor from 1990 to 1999. The deal garnered roughly $850,000 annually for the city, he said. Beekmantown Central School District also received a portion of the revenues. “It was the best solution to a complicated situation for all the parties involved,” Beekmantown Central School District Superintendent Dan Mannix told The Sun in a phone interview. But the economic landscape has grown more complicated since then, Mannix said. As the kilowatt per hour price of electricity fell, the agreement saw numerous revisions. A “host community agreement” negotiated in 2008 saw the formula change. Under that agreement, the Town of Plattsburgh was scheduled to receive the aforementioned $280,000 for a total of $1.68 million until this year. As part of the revision, the first 50 percent would go towards that arrangement, and the remainder would be split between the City of Plattsburgh, Beekmantown School District and Clinton County. But Read pointed out once the funds allocated to the special districts are topped off with the PILOT agreement, the town’s share ultimately rose to between 60 or 70 percent annually. As part of that same renegotiation, the city’s share was reduced to $93,000 annually, and Beekmantown Central’s increased to about $142,000. Read claims the City of Plattsburgh had been carved out of the loop, and wasn’t informed of revisions that he said resulted in millions of lost revenue over the years. Mannix agrees. “There’s clearly some issues that have happened in 2008 and ‘09 in that area that weren’t transparent,” he said.

Rabideau said the town established the special district without keeping the other stakeholders appraised. “They’ve taken $500,000 every year,” Rabideau told The Sun. “For what?” Cashman wasn’t in office at the time, but disputes the lack of transparency. “I’ve been told the city had been engaged in discussions,” he said. Former Town of Plattsburgh Supervisor Bernie Bassett, who was in office in 2008, said the negotiations at the time were complex. “This business is in the town,” Bassett told The Sun on Monday. “The town gave two-thirds to the city for many years. In renegotiation of the new agreement, there was some money carved out for the town that was used to offset the impacts.” ‘PILOTS HURT’ The catalyst that sparked the leaked discussion was the Clinton County IDA had just finished spearheading the renegotiation process for the final six years of the PILOT after SPP petitioned the agency for a reduction. SPP also sued Beekmantown Central for a change in assessment, Mannix said. The district's share will increase to about $187,000 per year, up from about $142,000. Clinton County will receive $64,181. While the school district will receive the largest amount, Mannix said the situation is not ideal. “We were opposed and did not want this outcome,” he said. “We are on the record with IDA documentation that we did not want this change.” Mannix said he isn’t supportive of PILOT agreements in general because the district is actually losing money as other agreements elsewhere are renegotiated. “My belief is these PILOTs hurt our taxpayers,” he said. Read tied the loss of revenue directly to the city’s ailing finances. “It’s absolutely what plunged us into our current predicament,” he told The Sun in a phone interview. The future loss in revenue, he said on the video, might lead to three layoffs in city government, which is already reeling after department abolishments following a brutal budget season designed to stem years of financial hemorrhaging. Read said he asked the Clinton County IDA for data, and they refused. He filed a Freedom of Information Law request last week as a result.

The IDA did not respond to an email seeking comment. Cashman said Read has misrepresented their discussions, and documents detailing the most recent revisions are publicly available, including an economic impact study facilitated by the IDA and SPP in November. “People have been provided this document in different forms,” he said. NIGHTMARE SCENARIO Read did not dispute the authenticity of the video, which was uploaded to YouTube on Friday afternoon by an unidentified source and quickly caught fire online. “I think we as a community can do much better than this,” Read told The Sun. “It’s really unfortunate that some people will make it about a sound clip rather than what happened.” But the mayor did not attempt to walk back any of his statements. “It was pretty strong language for a strong situation,” he said. “The city and town depend on each other. if one fails, each of us fails. This kind of backroom wheeling and dealing really sets us all up for failure.” In the video, Read said he told Cashman the city may eventually go bankrupt and be forced to dissolve into the town. The mayor painted a dystopian scenario of the population plummeting, people selling their homes and fleeing the city. And those unable to do so would be trapped as tax rates continue to rise, he said. “Why don’t we just go defunct now and save everybody from that and try some other better system?” Read told Kelly, adding that it was not a preferable option. “If we’re going to do that in 10-20 years, we might as well do that now.” Kelly nodded in agreement, and said the lines are blurred in the eyes of the public between the town and city, anyways. Read said Cashman dismissed his concerns, and threatened to create a special assessment district as part of a potential combined area. “You might try that for a little while, but pretty soon, you’re going to be outvoted, and there’s going to be more city ward councillors than town councillors,” Read told him. “I doubt that’s even legal,” Kelly responded, citing state efforts to promote the consolidation of municipalities.