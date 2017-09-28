Scholar to discuss religion, politics

× Expand Photo provided This year’s Cron Lecture at the Newman Center will feature Dr. Diana Butler Bass, an award-winning author and writer for The Huffington Post and The Washington Post.

PLATTSBURGH | The intricacies of religion, current events and how both intertwine will be the focus of an upcoming lecture on campus at SUNY Plattsburgh next week.

This year’s Cron Lecture at the Newman Center will feature a speech from award-winning author Dr. Diana Butler Bass on Oct. 4.

Butler Bass’ lecture, “Faith in the News,” is expected to explore some of the biggest faith-related stories of the last few years, according to a SUNY Plattsburgh news release.

“In this lecture, (Butler Bass) will speak about marginalization and fear in Muslim communities, the decline of Evangelical Christians and their continued support of (President Donald) Trump; the Roman Catholic sisters’ witness to justice issues and the reemergence of a vibrant religious left,” said the release.

When looking to book someone for this year’s event, Campus Minister Rev. Philip Richards said that organizers hoped to bring someone who could speak about topical issues surrounding faith.

“We thought this would be excellent,” he said.

Author of the best-selling novel “Christianity for the Rest of Us: How the Neighborhood Church is Transforming the Faith,” Butler Bass is a writer for The Huffington Post and The Washington Post, as well as a contributing editor for Sojourners Magazine.

When asked if he had heard of any students on campus afraid to showcase their religion for fear of being stereotyped through political connotations, Richards said he had not.

But the political connection to certain religions is certainly turning young people off:

“Part of it is the connection that’s turned some kids off of religion,” he said, referencing the perceived connection between Christianity and the alt-right.

“We hope that many will find her lecture very fascinating and engaging. I think people would be very excited to hear what she has to say.”

Butler Bass’ lecture, “Faith in the News,” is slated for Oct. 4, 7:30 p.m., at the Newman Center at 90 Broad Street. Tickets are free.