Scholarship recipients announced

QUEENSBURY — The TCT Federal Credit Union (TCT) recently announced the recipients of the 2017 TCT Academic Scholarships.

Six $1,000 scholarships were awarded in 2017.

“We are glad to contribute to the financial education of these outstanding members,” said TCT Federal Credit Union CEO, Curt Cecala. “We wish them all the best in their future endeavors.”

The 2017 recipients are: Cole Boggan of Cambridge High School who will attend RIT; Rebecca Baker of Stillwater Central High School who will attend FIT; Adam Horey of Greenwich Central High School who will attend Elmira College; Matthew Oleynek of Queensbury High School who will attend SUNY Adirondack; Adara Hoyne of Glens Falls High School who will attend the Crane School of Music at SUNY Potsdam; and Zachary Layton of Lake George High School who will attend Clarkson University.

Each year, TCT awards scholarships to graduating high school seniors who are TCT members, have displayed outstanding academic and extracurricular achievements and demonstrated an awareness of the “People Helping People” credit union philosophy. Applicants are judged by representatives of the New York Credit Union Association (NYCUA), located in Albany.

Students interested in applying should look for 2018 scholarship applications to become available this fall at any of the TCT Federal Credit Union’s four branch locations in Ballston Spa, Cambridge, Clifton Park and Queensbury.

For more information, visit their website at tctfcu.org.