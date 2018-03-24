Scholarship to be created in memory of Moriah top fan

× Expand Photo provided A memorial scholarship has been created in memory of John F. Russo, who has been referred to as a top fan of the Moriah Viking sports teams.

MORIAH | The Moriah high school sports community was recently saddened by the passing of a man who many called their number one fan.

John F. Russo could be seen on the sidelines of many Viking conquests — or contests — from the small gyms of the North Country to the bright lights of Troy and Binghamton.

Russo passed away Feb. 23, just prior to what has become another Final Four postseason run for both the boy’s an girl’s basketball teams.

Now, John’s daughter, Julie DeSimone, has created the John F Russo Memorial Athletic Scholarship to honor his memory.

“He always attended all sports events as long I can remember. He loved sports and the kids just as much. He attended every home and away game, rain, shine or snow, actually.”

DeSimone said, in many ways, sports was one of the biggest passions of his later life.

“My dad was 84, but that didn’t stop him” she said. “He underwent two major surgeries this last year and pulled through both of them, The whole time he was just concerned about getting home to the Moriah sports world. He actually lived to watch these kids and we want his memory to stay with us for a very long time.”

The John F. Russo Memorial Scholarship will be awarded to a pair of senior girls and a pair of senior boys annually.

DeSimone said there has been a large interest in donating to the scholarship fund. Those interested in donating can send checks to: John F. Russo Memorial, c/o Julie DeSimone, P.O. Box 31, Moriah, N.Y. 12960.