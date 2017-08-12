Scholarships awarded

× Expand Photo provided Pictured, left to right: Kaitlin Shaw (Willsboro Central), Trent White (Lake Placid Central), Champlain National Bank President and CEO Steven Cacchio, Schylar Kurth (Westport Central) and Amber DuShane (Crown Point Central).

WILLSBORO – Champlain National Bank gave $3,500 in scholarship money to graduating seniors throughout Essex and Clinton counties at graduation ceremonies in June. Recipients of the Champlain National Bank Scholarship received $500 each towards college expenses, and were treated to a special luncheon at the bank’s headquarters in Willsboro.