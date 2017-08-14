School board to meet

ELIZABETHTOWN – The Elizabethtown-Lewis Central School Board will meet Wednesday, August 16, 2017 in the conference room at school. If an executive session is needed, it will be held at 5:00 pm when the meeting opens. Public session will resume at 5:30 pm when the Board will act upon financial reports, reports & communications from various groups, committee on special education recommendations, personnel, policies and any other miscellaneous business needed. Included in this meeting will be consideration by the Board to: adopt the 2017-18 Athletic Code of Conduct, authorize budgetary transfers, approve shared services agreements, and authorize a facilities use agreement with Camp Dudley for use of soccer fields. The public is welcome. Find the complete agenda at https://www.elcsd.org.