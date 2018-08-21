School boards ready for merger discussion

× MEMBERS OF THE ELIZABETHTOWN-LEWIS CENTRAL SCHOOL BOARD SHARED A JOVIAL MOMENT WITH NEWLY HIRED SPECIAL EDUCATION DIRECTOR ROBIN DOUGLASS, OF JAY. Photo by Kim Dedam

ELIZABETHTOWN | The Board of Education at Elizabethtown-Lewis Central School met last week and fielded feedback on merger debate.

The boards here and in Westport are tasked with tending public outreach to answer questions about centralization: a merger that would build a new school district serving Elizabethtown, Lewis and Westport combined.

YES AND NO

ELCS board members heard a lot of pros and cons last Wednesday.

All at the meeting said they are ready to work together with residents in Westport to build a new and fiscally resilient district that could keep school tax rates low and add courses.

Arin Burdo, a resident of Lewis who has encouraged fact-based discourse via social media, drew attention to unease in Westport regarding ELCS’s contract extension with Superintendent Scott Osborne.

Some think the contract sets a leadership course without input from Westport voters.

Burdo urged ELCS’ school board to discuss the contract with their Westport counterpart to help clarify the timing and intent.

ELCS Board President Doug Spilling said they have met.

“The best part is we are talking about this,” he said.

Spilling said Westport School Board President Alice LaRock and Interim Superintendent and Principal Josh Meyer sat down with the ELCS board to talk about why the contract was extended.

It does not extend into any new district.

“It’s not up to us to force Scott Osborne on a new district,” Spilling said.

The contract update was part of 2018-19 budget planning cuts impacted the superintendent’s travel allocation and salary.

The extension secures leadership as ELCS’s readies for fiscal turbulence ahead, Spilling said.

If ELCS and WCS merge, a new school board is elected from interested candidates in all three towns.

And that board hires administrators.

SURVIVOR CLAUSE

The “survivor” clause with Osborne, Spilling said, defines how the contract winds down if he is not selected by a new school board at a new district: Osborne is paid until he finds a new position or stops searching for one.

The clause is standard, Spilling said.

“The new district does not take on liability to pay severance,” Spilling said.

Instead, a remnant business entity — a district “ghost” — is kept in place for each school to see such matters through to conclusion.

LEGAL INTERPRETATION

ELCS clarified Westport’s inquiry with the school attorney, Spilling said.

The legal detail is in Osborne’s contract.

It says: “The district (ELCS) shall continue in existence as provided by law for the purpose of paying such debt.”

Sometimes that “ghost” of a district continues for a few years, Spilling said.

Spilling also understood that Westport residents are concerned merger incentive aid from the state would be used to pay off an unfinished contract.

But that is not what happens, he said.

Reserve funds at both schools are brought together with a merger, though each district must keep a financial reserve with its “ghost” until all contracts or legal obligations are closed.

“In essence what this boils down to is a great recommendation,” Spilling said, expressing the ELCS board’s confidence in Osborne’s leadership.

UNCERTAINTY

One resident from Westport did attend the meeting in Elizabethtown.

Heather Reynolds, who favors the option to merge, said while the superintendent’s contract was a challenge for some Westport voters, uncertainty is more pervasive.

“People don’t want to vote ‘Yes’ if they don’t have a blueprint (for a new district),” Reynolds said.

“I think that’s what any of the negativity is being drawn from.”

Several Merger Committee members shared what they have heard in general from people in both districts.

Jim Monty, who is town supervisor of Lewis, said he has seen little opposition to the merger proposal.

But some question school voting numbers because ELCS is comprised of two towns (Lewis and Elizabethtown) to Westport’s one population base, he said.

Data points show more people turn out to vote in Westport.

The ELCS School Board presented numbers across 10 years. For example, 2007 brought 168 voters to ELCS and 218 to WCS; 2009 — as recession hit — brought 246 voters to ELCS and 332 to WCS; 2010 brought 514 voters to ELCS and 452 to Westport. In 2010, 260 people voted at ELCS while 328 voted at Westport.

SCHOOL BUILDINGS

Merger Committee member Ryan Hathaway said it seems opposition to the merger is based on potential loss of school buildings and location.

“A lot of people don’t want to lose the ability for their kids to walk to school,” he said.

There is also apprehension about loss of local business in Westport if high school students aren’t in town at the end of a school day, he said.

No hard data has informed the after-school economics discussion.

But the Merger Study Final Report recommends that Middle School students attend classes in Westport, while High School students go to the ELCS building. Elementary grades Pre-kindergarten through Grade 6 would remain in their current locations.

Hathaway suggested that boards reiterate the final report is not a final plan.

Its recommendations are guidance, not a blueprint, he said.

And like hiring administrators, any decision to build a new school or any type of shared facility (bus garage or athletic) would be made by the school board of a new district.

Neither decision, to hire Osborne or build anew, is part of the merger vote.

MERGED SPORTS

Paul Buehler, ELCS athletic director, Physical Education teacher and coach, helped merge the school’s sports teams, blending Eagles and Lions as “Griffins” to fill one team roster.

He said staff at several merged districts he spoke with said merging sports was the most difficult part.

“We’ve already done that,” he said.

“I personally believe we’re better together.”

PUBLIC FORUM DATES:

On Sept. 12 and 13, ELCS and Westport Central School Boards will meet independently and each will decide whether to put the merger to a non-binding, straw-poll vote on Oct. 9.

If community support fails in either district on Oct. 9, the merger discussion ends.

WESTPORT

Superintendents Josh Meyer in Westport and Scott Osborne at ELCS have set dates to field questions and concerns about the merger process.

At Westport Central School, four informal Conversation Sessions are planned on Aug. 23: 7 a.m., 12 p.m., 3 p.m. and 6 p.m.

A public forum is set for a special School Board meeting on Aug. 29 at 6 p.m. at Westport Central School.

On. Sept. 13, Westport’s School Board meets 6 p.m. for regular session and will decide then whether to put the measure up for straw poll vote on Oct. 9.

ELIZABETHTOWN-LEWIS

Public engagement sessions “Coffee and Conversation” at ELCS are set for Aug. 23 at 7:30 a.m., 12 p.m. and at 6 p.m. at Elizabethtown-Lewis Central School.

On Aug. 29, a public forum for anyone with merger questions or concerns will be held at 6:30 p.m. in the ELCS school auditorium.

On. Sept. 12, the ELCS School Board meets 6 p.m. for regular session and will decide then whether to put the measure up for straw poll vote on Oct. 9.

If both school boards move to send the measure to straw poll vote, each will host a public forum

SUN COMMUNITY NEWS FORUM

Sun Community News is hosting a community forum on the proposed school merger at The Depot Theatre in Westport on Tuesday, Sept. 25 at 6 p.m.

The community forum will offer an opportunity for a panel discussion, moderated by Sun Community News and Printing’s Publisher Dan Alexander and Managing Editor Pete DeMola.

The forum is free and open to the public.