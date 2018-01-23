School districts tee off on education funding

× Expand File photo Gov. Andrew Cuomo has proposed a 3 percent increase in education spending.

ELIZABETHTOWN | As the state enters choppy fiscal waters, Gov. Andrew Cuomo has proposed increasing public school aid by 3 percent this year.

The figure is less than the 4 percent bump sought by education advocates, and the revision amounts to a $769 million increase as opposed to $1.2 billion. (The state Board of Regents sought $1.6 billion.)

Foundation aid will see a $338 million proposed increase, far less than the $1.25 billion requested by the state Board of Regents.

The New York State School Boards Association called the proposed increase “inadequate.”

“The governor’s budget proposal would constrain the ability of school board members to do the jobs they were elected to do,” Executive Director Timothy Kremer said in a statement.

The budget released last week comes when the state faces a $4.4 billion shortfall, a number largely expected to widen as changes to the federal tax code take effect.

Cuomo defended the investments, noting education spending has seen a 35 percent increase since 2012, making this year’s numbers the highest number ever.

“We have increased education more than any area in state government, period,” Cuomo said at last week’s budget address.

Charter schools would also see a 3 percent funding increase.

The governor was heckled during the speech by a Brooklyn-based state assemblyman who argued the governor was selling public schools short.

“It’s never enough,” Cuomo responded.

‘SOBERING’

Lake Placid Central School District Superintendent of Schools Roger Catania acknowledges it’s a tough budget year, and noted the increase was welcome despite being below what advocates requested.

“Public education tends to receive higher increases than other programs, and we don’t want to overlook that,” Catania told The Sun.

But at the same time, the property tax cap limits what can be raised on the levy.

Catania noted the numbers are a starting point, and lawmakers and other advocacy groups will lobby for increased funding as the clock ticks down to the budget deadline on March 31.

Elizabethtown-Lewis Central School District Superintendent Scott Osbourne called the early figures “sobering.”

“In the big picture, I think the governor has done a fine job proposing programs that are going to have a lot of impact for students, particularly for students in this region,” Osbourne said in a phone interview. “However, the executive budget proposal does fall short of what we were expecting.”