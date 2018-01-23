School districts tee off on education funding

File photo
Gov. Andrew Cuomo has proposed a 3 percent increase in education spending.
ELIZABETHTOWN | As the state enters choppy fiscal waters, Gov. Andrew Cuomo has proposed increasing public school aid by 3 percent this year.
The figure is less than the 4 percent bump sought by education advocates, and the revision amounts to a $769 million increase as opposed to $1.2 billion. (The state Board of Regents sought $1.6 billion.)
Foundation aid will see a $338 million proposed increase, far less than the $1.25 billion requested by the state Board of Regents.
The New York State School Boards Association called the proposed increase “inadequate.”
“The governor’s budget proposal would constrain the ability of school board members to do the jobs they were elected to do,” Executive Director Timothy Kremer said in a statement.
The budget released last week comes when the state faces a $4.4 billion shortfall, a number largely expected to widen as changes to the federal tax code take effect.
Cuomo defended the investments, noting education spending has seen a 35 percent increase since 2012, making this year’s numbers the highest number ever.
“We have increased education more than any area in state government, period,” Cuomo said at last week’s budget address.
Charter schools would also see a 3 percent funding increase.
The governor was heckled during the speech by a Brooklyn-based state assemblyman who argued the governor was selling public schools short.
“It’s never enough,” Cuomo responded.
‘SOBERING’
Lake Placid Central School District Superintendent of Schools Roger Catania acknowledges it’s a tough budget year, and noted the increase was welcome despite being below what advocates requested.
“Public education tends to receive higher increases than other programs, and we don’t want to overlook that,” Catania told The Sun.
But at the same time, the property tax cap limits what can be raised on the levy.
Catania noted the numbers are a starting point, and lawmakers and other advocacy groups will lobby for increased funding as the clock ticks down to the budget deadline on March 31.
Elizabethtown-Lewis Central School District Superintendent Scott Osbourne called the early figures “sobering.”
“In the big picture, I think the governor has done a fine job proposing programs that are going to have a lot of impact for students, particularly for students in this region,” Osbourne said in a phone interview. “However, the executive budget proposal does fall short of what we were expecting.”
ECLS will see a $99,000 funding increase, but the figure will largely be partitioned off for the state Education Department’s Community Schools Program.
“Seventy-five percent of that is earmarked only for the Community Schools Program that we may or may not have created yet,” Osbourne said.
Districts participating in the initiative have been flagged as high-need districts that emphasize broader engagement with the community — like partnerships with county agencies, for instance, or afterschool programming.
Osborne said he’d to explore a partnership with Essex County in which a social worker will work within the school or through a satellite mental health clinic.
“I don’t like (Cuomo) telling me how to use Foundation Aid, but I like the intention of what they’re trying to tell me to do,” he said.
Ticonderoga Central School Superintendent John McDonald see the district will see a boost of just 1 percent.
“That doesn’t even come close to meeting our needs,” McDonald told The Sun.
Like his colleagues, he acknowledges the funding is the highest-ever. But years of flat increases paired with unfunded mandates is troublesome.
So is how the state defines a poor school district.
“The Foundation Aid formula does not work,” McDonald said.
Property values are not an accurate indicator of wealth in the community, he said, especially in the Adirondack Park, where myriad dynamics skew the values — including the large tracts of state land and high number of seasonal residences.
“It’s very difficult for communities in the Adirondack Park to grow their tax base because of the regulations to keep the Park in its pristine condition,” he said.
The tax cap needs to be a hard 2 percent, he added, and it also needs to take into account uncontrolled capital costs.
Lake George Central School District Business Manager Kate DuBois said district leaders can’t necessarily wait to find out the details, and need to be proactive in planning their budgets.
District officials began developing their budget last October.
Education leaders in Warren, Washington, Saratoga, Hamilton and Essex counties are calling on state legislators to adjust the Foundation Aid formula, including the weighting factor for free and reduced lunch programs which has seen an uptick across the region.
DuBois said educators also want to increase the $30,000 threshold on BOCES Career and Technical (CTE) programs.
“The existing state aid formula for shared CTE programs was established in 1992 and has not been updated since that time,” DuBois told The Sun in an email. “The average salary of a CTE teacher is now $65,000 and education leaders are calling for legislators to provide 100 percent aidability.”
The coalition also wants school districts with 51-100 or more employees to continue to participate in an experience-rated health care consortium or trust, a measure she said will save school districts and taxpayers hundreds of thousands of dollars.
And like other officials, DuBois said the Building Aid threshold for small capital projects needs to be increased.
By raising the threshold amount from $100,000 to $250,000, “districts could make critical capital improvements in a more timely manner and receive state aid much faster,” she said, a measure that would also save the state money on interest payments.
COUNTDOWN
Cuomo must now negotiate a budget with the state legislature before the March 31 deadline.
Board of Regents Chancellor Betty Rosa and State Education Commissioner MaryEllen Elia said in a joint statement they’re continuing to review the details of the proposal.
While pleased with measures to expand pre-K and afterschool programming, the agency is “concerned” about receiving less than half of the aid they asked for.
“We will continue to engage in discussions with the state Assembly and Senate to ensure state aid funding will meet the needs of every student throughout our state, particularly those in schools with the greatest needs,” read the statement.
But the final allocation is expected to shake out largely along party lines, with state Assembly Democrats lobbying for more education spending while Republicans in the Senate have called for fiscal restraint paired with a series of tax cuts.
State Sen. Betty Little (R-Queensbury) called the proposal “a starting point” and said she looked forward to upcoming budget hearings.
“We’ll also begin hearing from constituents and groups with their reaction to the proposed budget, including our schools, health care facilities, local governments, not-for-profits and employers,” Little said in a statement. “Their perspectives is what informs me and gives me the information I need to advocate and ensure the budget does a lot to benefit our region. That’s the most important insight on which I can count.”