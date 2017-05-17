School restructures to help kids

SCHROON LAKE — Transferring the sixth grade class to the middle school is one of several restructuring changes intended to improve Schroon Lake Central School next year.

“We had a retirement in the elementary school which gives us financial freedom to restructure a bit,” Schroon Lake School Superintendent Stephen Gratto said. “We’re taking sixth grade and moving them to the middle school. They will be taught by existing seven through 12 staff.”

In addition, social studies teacher David Jones will become a half-time computer instruction job-coach for elementary and middle school students.

“His job will be to help the elementary and middle school teachers integrate the technology we have into their classrooms,” Gratto said. “We started with a one-to-one Chromebook project for students. We want to make sure we’re getting the most out of them. Providing specific development in this way makes a lot of sense; he can be right in the classroom with the students, working together.

“We’re fortunate to have his ability on our staff.”

The sixth grade move is an educationally sound thing to do, Gratto said.

“Our sixth graders are ready for more independence,” he said. “They’ll benefit from being taught by specialists.

“Moving sixth grade is the first step. We’ll also create a full-day pre-kindergarten program. We think it’s great way to help our youngest students. It will be a benefit to students and families.”

The expanded pre-kindergarten will better meet student and parent needs, he said.

“There’re not a lot of opportunities in Schroon Lake for child care,” Gratto said. “We’re filling a need. We realize we won’t be able to hammer them with physics and chemistry all day. They’ll have plenty of academics, but time to work on social and emotional well-being as well.”

The school will also hire a new teaching assistant and expand its library, changing a half-time librarian to full-time. A one day a week social worker will act as a liaison between the school and families in need.

“It sounds like a lot, but doesn’t cost much,” Gratto said.