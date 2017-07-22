Schools get state funds for security

TICONDEROGA – Two schools in southern Essex County will benefit from the state’s Smart Schools Bond Act.

Smart Schools Investment Plans for Ticonderoga and Moriah Central school districts have been approved by the state Smart Schools Review Board.

Moriah is the big winner with $292,816, including $56,460 for security and $236,356 for classroom technology like video conferencing and whiteboards.

Ticonderoga received $73,403 for closed-circuit security cameras.

The state approved 154 Smart Schools Investment Plans, totaling $103.2 million, part of the $2 billion Smart Schools Bond Act, an education technology initiative first proposed by Governor Andrew Cuomo.

The investments will modernize classrooms across New York state and equip students with the skills they need to thrive in the global economy, Cuomo said.

“By investing in modern technology for classrooms across the state, we expand educational opportunity, increase student engagement, boost achievement, and close the digital divide,’ Cuomo said. “This funding equips students with the skills and technology they need to succeed in the modern economy and build a stronger New York for all.”

Moriah Superintendent William Larrow said the money will be put to good use.

“The security money will be used to upgrade our security cameras throughout the entire building, as well as outdoor perimeter,” he said. “As for the classroom, we plan on rolling out our first of three phases of Chromebooks for individual students, new portable labs as well as upgrading our existing wi-fi system.”