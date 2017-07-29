Schools net tech improvement funding

Grants will allow AVCS, Willsboro Central to construct wireless networks, bolster security

by

WILLSBORO — State funding will allow two local school districts to implement significant tech upgrades.

AuSable Valley and Willsboro Central benefitted from the latest round of funding for the Smart Schools Bond Act, announced last week by the governor’s office. 

AuSable Valley received $609,014 to support school connectivity and high tech security.

Superintendent Paul Savage said the monies will be used to create the school’s “wireless backbone” in all district buildings. 

ASVC will also use the funds to upgrade security cameras district-wide. A second phase will allow the purchase of one-to-one devices for all students. 

Willsboro Central received $68,082.

“This money is allocated to provide Wi-fi throughout our building,” Willsboro Superintendent Stephen Broadwell said.

The state’s investment will allow for increased educational opportunities and more engaged students, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said in a statement.

“This funding equips students with the skills and technology they need to succeed in the modern economy and build a stronger New York for all.”

Voters statewide approved the $2 billion Smart Schools Bond Act in 2014.

