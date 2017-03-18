Schools Serving Low-Income Students Can Now Apply for CFES College and Career Readiness Program Grants

ESSEX – College For Every Student announced today that K-12 schools serving low-income students can now apply for grants supporting the implementation of the CFES College and Career Readiness Program beginning in the 2017-2018 academic year.

“Schools that become part of the CFES program will join a network of schools, colleges and businesses committed to helping one million more students become college and career ready over the next decade,” said Rick Dalton, president and CEO of College For Every Student. “The grants offer an opportunity for schools around the country to become involved in this effort to reach a greater number of rural and urban low-income students.”

Over the past 25 years, the CFES Program has helped 100,000 students get to college. On average, 99 percent of CFES students graduate from high school and 95 percent go on to college. For more information and to fill out the grant application, schools should visit the CFES website. Applications must be received by April 21, 2017.

The CFES Program engages students in three core practices — Mentoring, Leadership Through Service, and Pathways to College and Career — that raise aspirations, and develop grit, commitment, resilience and other Essential Skills, advancing social and educational uplift.

The grants will support the CFES College and Career Readiness Program for three years at each school. One rural school and one urban school will receive a full program grant covering all program costs. Additional schools will be selected to receive partial grants covering half of the program costs; schools in this category will be asked to find matching support from other sources.

To be eligible, at least 50 percent of a school’s student population must come from low-income households.