Schroon’s Big Read will have ‘True Grit’

× Expand Graphic provided This poster shows the dates for the Schroon Lake Big Read in 2018.

SCHROON LAKE | Schroon Lake Central School’s Big Read project will take on the classic Western novel “True Grit.”

The book by Charles Portis was filmed twice, the first time with John Wayne as anti-hero Rooster Cogburn, for which Wayne won his only Oscar.

Schroon Lake Central School Supt. Stephen Gratto said the school got an $8,600 National Council on the Arts Big Read grant for the program.

A month’s activities at the school will center around “True Grit,” which students are reading, he said.

The April 20, 2018 kickoff will begin a month of guest speakers, discussion of life in the Adirondacks in the 1800s, the value of grit in life, a historic lantern light tour of Schroon Lake and a campfire night.

“It (the book) went well with our Adirondack frontier heritage,” Gratto said. “We’re twinning our history of Frontier Town with the book.”

On May 19, the first Wild West Frontier Town Festival will be held in Schroon Lake.

“We’ll close off the street by the beach and have musical entertainment, we’ll reenact some things from Frontier Town, a wagon that gets robbed as it goes up down the street,” Gratto said. “The bad guy usually got dunked in the water. There’ll be a Wild West juggling show.”

He said that’s how the Big Read connects to the school’s new Juggling Club.

Frontier Town was an iconic Wild West theme park in North Hudson, which has been closed since 1998.

The state intends to turn a portion of the facility into a welcome center for the Adirondack Park and the Boreas Ponds area.