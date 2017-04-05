Schroon broadband project awaiting APA approval for pole replacement

× Expand Photo courtesy of Flickr user Maelick via Creative Commons Over 100 utility poles need to be replaced as part of the effort to install broadband in Schroon. “We hope to have customers online within 12 weeks of Adirondack Park Agency permits being approved,” said Kevin Lynch, VP of Technical Operations for Slic Network Solutions.

SCHROON — Locking in funds for broadband projects in the Adirondacks is just one piece of the puzzle.

Another is the nuts and bolts — like replacing more than 100 utility poles over 64 miles of rugged wilderness.

National Grid and Slic Network Solutions have flagged 124 poles (out of some 1,400) that need to be replaced in order to move forward on installing broadband in Schroon Lake.

The process is necessary to ensure Slic’s gear won’t interfere with the integrity of the electrical grid.

Eleven of those of poles are over 40’ in height, requiring Adirondack Park Agency approval.

National Grid owns the poles, and will apply for the permits with Slic helping to expedite the process. Permits will also be required from the state Department of Environmental Conservation.

“Work is going to begin within two weeks of securing permits from the Adirondack Park Agency,” said Nathan Stone, a National Grid spokesman. “We estimate work can be completed within 12 weeks of the APA giving us permits.”

Actual costs will not be known until all work is done, but it is estimated at around $1.25 million, said Slic, who will foot the bill.

“If the replacement is needed solely to accommodate the placement of fiber by Slic, Slic is responsible for the cost of replacement,” said Kevin Lynch, Slic’s vice president of technical operations.

The poles need to be replaced to ensure the proper clearance between the electrical transmission and distribution lines, as well as between telephone, cable and fiber communication lines.

In some cases, the pole needs to be entirely replaced with a taller unit to meet clearance criteria.

Slic has entered into an agreement with Northline Utilities, an Au Sable Forks-based contractor, to perform the work once the permits have been obtained.

“We hope to have customers online within 12 weeks of APA permits being approved,” Lynch said.

Slic was awarded a Connect NY broadband grant from the state Broadband Program Office in 2012.

The $2.7 million project aims to construct 63.4 miles of fiber in the town of Schroon to connect 544 homes, mostly north and south of downtown.

State investment is on a reimbursement basis, meaning Slic pays all costs up front, and will provide invoices to the state BPO for reimbursement of up to $2.1 million in project costs.

Slic’s investment is over $500,000.

As the half-decade mark of the grant announcement nears, residents continue to await the service even as other homes across the state are being wired as part of successive state grant program, the New NY Broadband Program, which continues to roll out announcements as the state tries to meet a deadline to fully wire the state by 2018.

The roadblocks, which have left residents upset, have included what was initially a slow grant disbursement project from the state BPO and Slic’s efforts to secure private financing.

But those apparently have been smoothed over, and Slic has been briefing the town’s broadband committee regularly — even if the news isn’t always good.

National Grid is a newcomer to the project, and has only been involved since August 2016 when the provider facilitated an engineering study of their equipment after receiving a payment from Slic.

Stone said the utility provider is supportive of the state’s broadband efforts, but that the rugged and remote terrain always plays a factor.

National Grid must also be mindful of the effect of any additional equipment on their infrastructure.

“We’re behind any kind of effort modernize New York, but there is a lot of moving parts involved,” Stone said. “We have no desire to slow anyone down.”

Lynch said the latest hurdle has not impacted how many homes will be served.

“All homes that the grant was issued to serve will be covered,” Lynch said. “In addition, we will be serving some additional properties adjacent to the originally proposed build. The Schroon Broadband committee had hoped additional properties could be connected, but that is unlikely due to higher than expected make-ready costs.”

Lynch said the stop-start project has been a learning experience.

“We all are learning how we can best work together to get communities connected and achieve the governor’s national-leading goal of connecting all New Yorkers to affordable broadband by the end of 2018,” he said.

But Schroon Lake Broadband Committee Chairman Don Sage was less sanguine, and urged residents to contact their state officials to lobby for more grant funds (the state BPO rolled out the third and final round of applications last week with an Aug. 15 deadline).

Sage also urged the state legislature to consider legislation that would carve out a one-mile buffer zone between Forest Preserve land and all roads and utilities.

“I am sure Schroon is not the only town that is or will have this problem,” Sage wrote in a letter.

A proposed land bank was approved for the second time by the state legislature on Friday to aid localities in the Adirondacks and Catskills with expediting utility projects on state Forest Preserve land.

The land bank, which would create a 250-acre “health and safety land account” in the Adirondack Park, is not expected to impact the project in Schroon because the amendment still needs to be placed on the statewide ballot for consideration this November.

“Enabling legislation would provide the specifics of the process of approving projects that would qualify if the amendment is adopted,” said Daniel MacEntee, a spokesman for state Sen. Betty Little (R-Queensbury), who sponsored the amendment.

Visit slic.com/schroonmap to see if service at your home is available.