Schroon budget jumps 6.9 percent

SCHROON LAKE | The new Town of Schroon budget is over the state tax cap for the town.

Part of the increase comes from the town adding a taxing Emergency Services District to use paid EMTs in the local ambulance squad instead of volunteers.

The ambulance group cited a difficulty getting volunteers for runs during certain shifts.

The paid EMTs add $292,175 to the town budget for 2018, a 19 percent hike over this year’s $245,000.

The tax levy increased by 6.9 percent for 2018. The state’s basic tax cap is 2 percent.

Schroon Supervisor Michael Marnell said the spending increase was due to a variety of reasons.

“The increase was because of EMS, payment on new (town hall) addition, $77,000 on principal and $17,000 interest, $50,000 for a new parking lot at the (town) medical center and construction of a four-season building used for skating in winter and many other summer activities,” he said. “Also, all employees received $0.50 per hour (raises). The supervisor and town board members did not receive a pay increase.”

Budget breakdown

Tax rate per $1,000

in assessed value:

$4.57 in 2018; $4.30 in 2017 (owner of $100,000 house paid $430 this year; will pay $457 in 2018)

Over/under tax cap?

Over by $133,188

Total appropriations:

$4,797,346

Total tax levy:

$2,877,352 in 2018; $2,690,121 in 2017 ($187,231 increase; or 6.9 percent)

Total fund balance usage:

$252,000

Public hearing:

Held Nov. 9 and budget adopted