Schroon Citizen of Year sought

× Expand Photo provided The Schroon Lake Area Chamber of Commerce wants to know who the 2018 Citizen/Organization of the Year should be. This is 2017 winner Helen Need.

SCHROON LAKE | The Schroon Lake Area Chamber of Commerce wants nominations from the community for Schroon Lake’s 2018 Citizen/Organization of the Year.

“Help the chamber celebrate Schroon Lake’s best and brightest by nominating one of our outstanding citizens/organization for this great honor,” chamber Visitor Center Manager Nicole Howe said. “If you know a person or organization that you feel should be recognized for their contributions to our community, the Schroon Lake Area Chamber of Commerce wants to hear from you.”

The Chamber of Commerce will honor the 41st person or organization to receive the award at its annual dinner in June.

Nominations for the award should include the accomplishments for which this person or organization should be honored. Please provide details of their achievements, volunteer endeavors, community service, efforts to improve the quality of life, and personal characteristics that you believe qualify the nominee as Citizen/Organization of the Year. The nominee need not be a Chamber of Commerce member, but must reside in Schroon, North Hudson, Paradox, or Severance.

Any individual or organization may submit a nomination via email to chamber@schroonlakechamber.org. The person making the nomination should include name and contact information in the email. All nominations must be received by May 15.

The Chamber Board of Directors will select this year’s honoree after reviewing all nominations. The name of the honoree will be announced on Wednesday, May 23 and they will be honored while participating in the 2018 Schroon Lake 4th of July Parade.

Call the chamber office at 518-532-7675 for more information.

The Chamber of Commerce established the Citizen of the Year award in 1976 to honor an area resident or organization that has “made a significant and sustained contribution to the quality of life in Schroon Lake.”

Anyone making a nomination should consult the list of all previous honorees available on the chamber’s website (schroonlakechamber.org) or on the Perpetual Membership Plaque inside the chamber building.

Helen Need received the Citizen of the Year Award for 2017 from the chamber.