Schroon couple plans community wedding

× Expand Photo provided Donna Mellan and Mel Torsiello plan to get married on July 1, and they’re inviting the entire community to attend their come-as-you-are wedding at the Schroon Lake Band Stand. The ceremony will be followed by a cupcake reception where guests will be asked to, in lieu of gifts for the bride and groom, donate to local organizations.

SCHROON LAKE | A couple in love with each other, and their community, has decided to use their wedding as an occasion to raise funds for local organizations.

Donna Mellan and Mel Torsiello will be wed at the Schroon Lake bandstand on Sunday, July 1 at 2 p.m.

Everyone is invited.

After experiencing countless instances of support and care from Schroon Lake residents, the couple decided to make their special day a “community wedding” and extend an invitation everyone — even those who are just sun bathing, boating or swimming in the lake.

“Bathing suit attire is welcome and encouraged. Just make sure you bring your lounge chairs, beach towel or blanket,” Mellan said.

After the wedding, the bride and the groom will host a cupcake reception at the Schroon Lake Community Church on Main Street. In lieu of giving gifts to the bride and groom, visitors will be asked to donate to various community service organizations and “meet the local people that make this community so great,” a news release on the wedding said.

HELPING HANDS

In this tight-knit community, Mellan and Torsiello each have their stories to tell of times when their neighbors have reached out to offer them support.

Mellan moved to Schroon Lake in June 2012 and opened the Schroon Lake Massage and Wellness Center. She also went to work as a property casualty agent for the Upstate Agency.

In 2015, her partner Jorg was seriously injured a workplace accident and died 11 hours later.

She said members of the community immediately offered help in this time of difficulty, including the day after the accident, when Schroon Lake Superintendent of Highways Dana Shaughnessy dispatched a piece of equipment to clear snow and ice from the driveway for Jorg’s dad. Mellan said well-wishers brought out food, and the senior center opened to help accommodate people.

“It was overwhelming the amount of people who came to our rescue,” Mellan said.

Witherbee’s also offered Mellan a cabin rent-free for a month, because the house she shared with Jorg was being sold and she had to move out.

“A year later people were still coming up to me asking, ‘Can I give you something? Is there something you need?’” Mellan said.