Schroon group plans dinner

BRANT LAKE – The East Shore Schroon Lake Association is hosting its annual dinner at a famous resort.

“This is our annual dinner fundraiser, formerly known as the Pasta Dinner, held at Jimbo’s Club at the Point in Brant Lake,” said Dinner Committee member Karen Schmieder.

The dinner and basket raffle is Sunday, June 4 from 5 to 8 p.m., a sit-down, family-style dinner with a grand dessert buffet.

“We’ll have beautiful baskets for raffle, as well as gift certificates from local merchants to give away,” Schmieder said. “Last year, our 50th-anniversary dinner had a record turnout. We hope this year will be even better.”

Cost is $35 per person.

Something else that’s new this year will be table reservations. People can reserve a table for 10 for $350 to host a dinner party. Email or call to make arrangements.

“We have outstanding baskets and gift certificates for the raffle this year,” said Sally Paland, chair of the Basket Raffle Committee.

Another highlight will be a tantalizing and stunning dessert buffet, including mini shooters, cupcakes, petit fours, eclairs, brownies, cookies and more, Schmieder said.

“You won’t want to miss it, and there will be take-home bags as well,” she said. “We look forward to saying hello to everyone and catching up after a long winter.”

The Dinner Committee members are Jane Smith, Karen Schmieder and Mary Schoembs.

RSVP to: contact@essla.org, or call 914-475-2654. Tickets can be purchased online at essla.org. Checks can be mailed to P.O. Box 206, Adirondack, NY 12808.