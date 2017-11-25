Schroon Lake’s 32nd annual Olde Tyme Christmas Celebration set

SCHROON | Schroon Lake’s 32nd Annual Olde Tyme Christmas Celebration is scheduled for Saturday, Dec. 9. Daytime events begin at 10 a.m. and include a Polar Plunge, the Schroon Lake Community Church Bazaar, Schroon Lake Holiday Walk-In Craft Fair, Seagle Music Colony Ornament Raffle, holiday basket raffle and an arts and crafts fair. Evening festivities begin at 4 p.m. at Fountain Park with Christmas tree lighting and caroling. Santa will arrive at the Strand Theater at 6 p.m. Additional events include a living nativity procession, Lighting of the Memory Tree, raffle drawings at the Chamber of Commerce Office and musical performances at Schroon Lake Community Church at 6:30 p.m. For the full schedule of events, visit schroonlakechamber.org or schroonlakeregion.com.