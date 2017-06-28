× Expand Photo provided/Schroon Lake Central via Facebook Pictured, school mascot Wally the Wildcat retired this year. His replacement, Willard, will take his place courtesy of a donation.

SCHROON LAKE – Schroon Lake Central’s Class of 2017 graduated on Friday, June 23. Cheyenne Bowers was named valedictorian, and Ashlyn Lough, salutatorian. This year’s commencement ceremony wouldn’t have been possible without the support of faculty and staff, the district said — including Ms. Fosella, Ms. DeZalia, Mr. Tracy, Ms. Bearor, Mr. Lake, Mr. Sutfin, Mr. Jenks, and others.