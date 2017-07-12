Schroon Lake Central selects ‘True Grit’ for reading effort

× The National Endowment for the Arts has announced Schroon Lake Central School has been awarded a NEA Big Read grant. “This is a true school and community partnership,” said Superintendent Stephen Gratto. Photo by Pete DeMola

SCHROON LAKE — Saddle up, buckaroos.

The upcoming school year in Schroon is going to have a decidedly Western flair.

Schroon Lake Central School has announced they have been selected to participate in the National Endowment for the Arts’s “Big Read” grant program.

“The goal of the Big Read is to get everyone in the community to read the same book,” said Schroon Lake Central Stephen Gratto.

Stakeholders selected “True Grit,” the 1968 book by Charles Portis detailing a young woman’s quest to avenge the murder of her father.

The book will be integrated into the school’s curriculum, requiring students to complete classroom assignments based on its themes.

Events will then radiate throughout the community, providing “engaging activities for adults, teens and children that connect the book to the frontier history of the Adirondacks,” Gratto said.

Books will be given to all students at SLCS and hundreds of community adults. Younger students will be given a more age-appropriate book.

Activities, which are still evolving, are free of cost. Tentative events include costume contests, guest lectures, musical performances, equestrian presentations — even stagecoach rides and a comedy-western juggling show.

The project will be held for one month starting on April 20, 2018.

The western themes, Gratto said, tie in nicely to the town’s Wild West heritage — namely the former Frontier Town theme park in neighboring North Hudson.

The district worked with the Schroon Lake Public Library and the Schroon Lake-North Hudson Historical Society to secure $8,600 in grant funding.

“This is a true school and community partnership,” Gratto said.

Schroon Lake Central also aims to culminate the year-long effort with a Wild West Festival on May 19, 2018.

Seventy-five nonprofit organizations from across the country received more than $1 million in funds for the 2017-18 year.

“Through the NEA Big Read, we are bringing contemporary works to communities across the country, helping us better understand the diverse voices and perspectives that come with it,” said NEA Chairman Jane Chu in a statement.

The Schroon Town Board offered a symbolic resolution of support on Monday.