Schroon Lake film gets screening

“The Night We Met” will be shown with the filmmakers attending

by

SCHROON LAKE — The Easy Screening Series at the Strand Theater continues with two encore presentations of the independent feature film “The Night We Met.”

On Saturday, Aug. 12 and Sunday, Aug. 13, the film will be screened at 8 p.m. at the Strand in Schroon Lake.

“The Night We Met” was shot in Schroon Lake and received its world-premiere screenings at the Strand in August 2016.

The Albany area-based husband-and-wife filmmaking team of Jon Russell Cring, the movie’s director and co-writer, and Tracy Nichole Cring, its other co-writer, director of photography, and editor, will be on hand to introduce the film—about the kind of unforgettable night shared by two young lovers that we’ve all had or wished we had at least once in our youth—and take questions following the screening.

All seats $10, available at the door. The Strand is at 1102 Route 9; box office phone is 532-9077, or call the society at 523-3456.

Sections


About

Publications


Quick Links


Partners

Read content by town
Headquarters

Ph. (518) 873-6368
P.O. Box 338
14 Hand Avenue
Elizabethtown, New York 12932

Southern Office

Ph. (518) 585-9173
102 Montcalm Street
Suite 2
Ticonderoga, New York 12883

Northern Office

Ph. (518) 561-9680
178 Broad Street
Suite 10
Plattsburgh, New York 12901

Vermont Office

Ph. (802) 388-6397
16 Creek Road
Suite 5A
Middlebury, Vermont 05753

Our website is best viewed in the latest versions of Apple Safari or Google Chrome.

Built with Metro Publisher™

Top Headlines