Schroon Lake film gets screening

× Expand Photo courtesy of the Adirondack Film Society Lorenzo Rodriguez as Nick and Sarah Joy Byington as Stacey in “The Night We Met.”

SCHROON LAKE — The Easy Screening Series at the Strand Theater continues with two encore presentations of the independent feature film “The Night We Met.”

On Saturday, Aug. 12 and Sunday, Aug. 13, the film will be screened at 8 p.m. at the Strand in Schroon Lake.

“The Night We Met” was shot in Schroon Lake and received its world-premiere screenings at the Strand in August 2016.

The Albany area-based husband-and-wife filmmaking team of Jon Russell Cring, the movie’s director and co-writer, and Tracy Nichole Cring, its other co-writer, director of photography, and editor, will be on hand to introduce the film—about the kind of unforgettable night shared by two young lovers that we’ve all had or wished we had at least once in our youth—and take questions following the screening.

All seats $10, available at the door. The Strand is at 1102 Route 9; box office phone is 532-9077, or call the society at 523-3456.