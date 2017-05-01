Schroon Lake Fire District audit has minor qualms

SCHROON LAKE – With just two suggestions, the State Comptroller’s Office has concluded an audit of the Schroon Lake Fire District.

The Comptroller’s Office said the purpose of the audit was to examine the internal controls over the Fire District’s disbursements for Jan. 1, 2015 through Oct. 31, 2016.

The Schroon Lake Fire District is a district corporation, governed by an elected five-member Board of Fire Commissioners. The district’s 2017 operating budget is $335,000, funded from property taxes assessed on Schroon residents by the district..

The two minor findings of the audit were that the treasurer did not always accurately calculate disbursements; and disbursements made to pay bills were not always authorized by the Board of Fire Commissioners prior to payment.

The auditors recommended the district to “implement a process to ensure all disbursements are authorized, calculated accurately, supported by adequate documentation and for appropriate purposes.”

They also wanted them to “ensure no claims against the district, other than those allowed under New York State Town Law, were paid prior to the board’s authorization.”

The Fire District operates Schroon Lake Volunteer Fire Department.

“We reviewed all 567 withdrawals and disbursements made by checks, and their supporting documentation, totaling approximately $1.5 million during our audit period,” auditors said. “We found all withdrawals were appropriate and made for the purpose of transferring money between district bank accounts.”

But some bills were paid before board approval was obtained.

“However, we found disbursements made to pay bills were not always authorized prior to payment,” the audit team wrote. “We found 107 disbursements totaling $57,670 were made prior to board authorization. For example, a disbursement for fire truck repairs in the amount of $16,000 was made 47 days prior to the board’s authorization. Another disbursement for testing fire hoses in the amount of $5,200 was made 22 days prior to the board’s authorization.”

Board of Fire Commissioners Chairman Jared Whitley told the Comptroller’s Office they would follow the recommendations in the audit.

“The board understands and acknowledges the corrections that need to be made,” Whitely said in a letter to the Comptroller’s Office. “The board will clarify, in the corrective action plan, the processes to pay out to vendors providing products and services.”