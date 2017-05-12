Schroon Lake kindergarteners have hoot with owl pellets

× Expand Photo provided Schroon Lake kindergarteners Arlo DesLauriers and Joe VanGorp dissect an owl pellet as part of a collaboration with SUNY ESF.

SCHROON LAKE — Kindergartners at Schroon Lake Central got an up-close look at nature last week when they dissected owl pellets.

Students had a blast exploring the regurgitated pellets through a collaborative partnership with SUNY ESF.

In doing so, they learned what the owl had eaten.

Erin Griffin, an environmental education coordinator for ESF’s Newcomb Campus, facilitated the workshop and presentation.

Most students had never seen an owl before, much less sifted through the mysteries presented in the pellets, indigestible items like teeth, claws and skulls.

The trip was made possible through a grant Kindergarten Teacher Mary Gereau crafted with Eileen McFarren, cafeteria manager.

The Connect Kids to Parks Transportation Grant Program is a state program designed to connect public school children with nature by providing grants to public schools for visit state land for guided educational programs or field trips.

“They were totally engaged in the program,” Gereau said. “When Erin came, they were so excited.”

The next adventure for the kindergarteners is a trip to SUNY ESF’s Newcomb Campus on May 24 for an educational hike.

Gereau hailed the collaborative nature of the program, and said her cooperation with McFarren demonstrates a desire for all district stakeholders to work together for the benefit of students.

“We’re super-excited to get out and have special guides for the field trip,” Gereau said. “It’ll be a great connection for them.”