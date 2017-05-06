Schroon Lake Library receives $7,500 for child education center

Library expansion on tap, youth program expansions upcoming

SCHROON LAKE — The Schroon Lake Public Library has been awarded a $7,500 grant from the Adirondack Foundation to aid the library’s efforts in development an Early Education Childhood Center.  

The goal, organizers say, will be to promote literacy through group activities at the library and home-based activities.  

Story hours will expose children and parents to quality books and include art, songs, movement, music and healthy snacks.  

Parents may borrow backpacks filled with books and home-based activities that will help them prepare their children for school.  

Programs for parents will be offered through partnerships with Adirondack Community Action Program, Early Head Start and Essex County Public Health Department. 

Funds will also be used to furnish the children’s area in the new section of the library. The Schroon Lake Town Hall is undergoing an expansion that will increase the size of the library by 2,500 sq. ft.  

The library’s expansion committee is currently applying for grants through local foundations to furnish other sections of the new library. Community donations are also welcome. For more information, contact the Schroon Lake Public Library at 532-7737.

