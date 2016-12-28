Schroon Lake man arrested for violating protection order

Samuel E. Leto, 39, charged with attempted criminal contempt

MINERVA — A Schroon Lake man has been arrested after he allegedly violated a protection order against his ex-girlfriend. 

Samuel E. Leto, 39, was arrested on Tuesday after state police responded to a residence on Route 28N in Minerva for a report of an order of protection violation.

An investigation revealed Leto had called the 38-year-old female victim’s residence on Dec. 21 in violation of a stay-away order of protection issued by Essex County Family Court. 

That order, which prohibits all contact, is scheduled to expire May 27, 2017.

Leto was arrested at his home in Schroon Lake and charged with attempted criminal contempt, second degree. 

He was released and ordered to appear at the Minerva Town Court on Jan. 4, 2017.

Tags

Circulars

View More Circulars

Letters to the Editor

Sections


About

Publications


Quick Links


Partners

Read content by town
Headquarters

Ph. (518) 873-6368
P.O. Box 338
14 Hand Avenue
Elizabethtown, New York 12932

Southern Office

Ph. (518) 585-9173
102 Montcalm Street
Suite 2
Ticonderoga, New York 12883

Northern Office

Ph. (518) 873-6368
By Appointment Only
345 Cornelia Street
Plattsburgh, New York 12901

Vermont Office

Ph. (802) 388-6397
16 Creek Road
Suite 5A
Middlebury, Vermont 05753

Our website is best viewed in the latest versions of Apple Safari or Google Chrome.

Built with Metro Publisher™

Top Headlines