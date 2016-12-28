Schroon Lake man arrested for violating protection order

MINERVA — A Schroon Lake man has been arrested after he allegedly violated a protection order against his ex-girlfriend.

Samuel E. Leto, 39, was arrested on Tuesday after state police responded to a residence on Route 28N in Minerva for a report of an order of protection violation.

An investigation revealed Leto had called the 38-year-old female victim’s residence on Dec. 21 in violation of a stay-away order of protection issued by Essex County Family Court.

That order, which prohibits all contact, is scheduled to expire May 27, 2017.

Leto was arrested at his home in Schroon Lake and charged with attempted criminal contempt, second degree.

He was released and ordered to appear at the Minerva Town Court on Jan. 4, 2017.