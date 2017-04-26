May news at the Schroon Lake Senior Citizens Club

The events committee met recently to plan activities for May for many varied interests.

On Monday, May 1 and continuing every Monday, Wednesday and Friday throughout the month, “Just Walk” will be offered at the club from 9-10 a.m. This walking program offers low impact exercise.

A bus trip to Ticonderoga will leave every Tuesday at 12:15 p.m.

The general meeting at the club will be May 3, beginning at 4 p.m. Dinner follows at Flanagan’s in Schroon Lake.

Bingo is played at the club every Thursday afternoon beginning at 12:30 p.m. On Friday, May 5, the bus leaves the club at 9 a.m. for a shopping trip to Glens Falls. On Friday afternoons from 12:30-3 p.m. members get together for game time at the Club.

Tuesday, May 9, there will be adult coloring at the Club beginning at 10 a.m. Following lunch on May 9, the seniors will play Mexican Train beginning at 12:30 p.m.

On Wednesday, May 17, the bus will leave at 1 p.m. for members to go bowling in Ticonderoga. It will be the last time going until the fall.

Thursday, May 18, the events committee meets at 9:30 a.m. to plan activities for the upcoming months. The committee is always open to suggestions on what members would be interested in doing.

Saturday, May 20, the seniors will go on a Latham Thrift Shops trip. The bus leaves at 9 a.m.

Wednesday, May 24, a trip to the Vermont Country Store and Lunch in Weston, Vt. is planned. The bus leaves at 9 a.m.

Monday, May 29, the club is closed in observance of Memorial Day.

Wednesday, May 31, nutrition will hold an event in North Hudson. The bus leaves at 10:30 a.m. On Wednesday, May 31, the Board of Directors meets at 4 p.m.

Along with these weekly and special events, nutrition is served Monday through Friday at 11:30 a.m. All are welcome. Reservations are needed 24 hours in advance by calling Keisha at 532-0179. For more information on any of the above events, or to join the Schroon Lake Senior Citizens Club for $20 a year, please call 532-7755. There are several volunteer positions available at the Club. Especially needed are volunteer bus drivers. Training is provided.