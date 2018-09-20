Schroon Lake students get a lesson in mass media

× Schroon Lake Superintendent Stephen Gratto with the Sling media streamer. Photo by Tim Rowland

SCHROON LAKE | Schroon Lake has no local television or radio stations, nor a resident newspaper to call its own. Yet a version of mass media might be coming to the community by way of a new Central School class and a thin little white box about the size of cereal box.

With a $1,000 grant from the Community Fund for the Gore Mountain Region, an offshoot of the Adirondack Foundation, the Schroon Lake Central School was able to purchase a Sling media streamer that will allow high quality content to be broadcast to anyone in the community or around the world with an internet connection. Last week a group of students turned out to hear about a class and club that will function much as television studio.

Superintendent Stephen Gratto said the club will initially focus school activities with endless potential for growth. The school has a high-quality camera and has streamed content, including board meetings, but the quality suffers in the process.

Plus, when the content is posted on Facebook, it can’t be downloaded by interested viewers and the school loses ownership.

Sling fixes the quality issues, and adds some fascinating technological features for students learning about mass media production.

For example, five or six students can shoot, say, a soccer game with their smartphones, allowing a video editor to see all the feeds and swipe over the view that’s to be broadcast.

Video quality that not all that long ago could only have been achieved with tens of thousands of dollars in equipment can now be had with a video streamer and an iPad.

“We’re very happy to have some nice technology to take us to the next level,” Gratto said.

The broadcasting will feature school sports and concerts, and allow students to produce their own news pieces on news and information, such as a story about changes in the school budget.

Along with allowing parents and friends to watch students online, the club will prepare students who want to pursue careers in news, sports, video editing, camera operation or production.

Eventually, Gratto said he expects the students’ news reports will branch out beyond the school walls and into the community, as they report stories of local interest.

“It will be nice to have a place where people can go for information,” he said.

He expects the class and club, open to grades 6 and up, to be an easy sell. “This is already something the kids to for fun,” he said.