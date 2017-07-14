Schroon Lake to get new boat washing station

SCHROON LAKE – Schroon Lake boaters at the north end of the lake will soon have a decontamination station for their use.

The Schroon Lake Northern Decontamination Station will be in addition to the one located at the southern end of the lake.

The Schroon Lake Association, the Paradox Lake Association and East Shore Schroon Lake Association have joined together to donate the unit to the town.

The station, the SLA announced in their newsletter, will remove all invasives, including seeds and larvae, including those of Asian clams, zebra mussels and spiny water flea, which are not in the watershed but are in Lakes Champlain and George.

The unit has a price tag of $24,000, and will cost an additional $12,000 to operate this year.

“But it is critical to protect our lakes,” said the SLA. “It will be used for northern Schroon Lake and Paradox Lake, supplementing the decon machine on the southern end of Schroon in Horicon.”

Invasive species are non-native plants and animals that can harm the ecology and economy of the region.

They can be unknowingly spread through everyday activities like moving soil and fill, transporting firewood and moving watercraft through multiple waterbodies, according to the Adirondack Park Invasive Plant Program (APIPP).

The new boat washing station will help keep harmful aquatic invasive species out of the water by providing the capability to decontaminate internal portions of a boat, along with washing the external surfaces.

EYE ON INVASIVES

This past week marked the state’s fourth annual Invasive Species Awareness Week.

APIPP collaborated with various partner organizations to offer more than a dozen events across the Adirondack Park, from Old Forge to Saranac in Clinton County.

Boaters and anglers are encouraged to pay a visit to a local boat launch steward or any of the free boat inspection and wash stations located throughout the region to learn about aquatic species prevention and to ensure their boats are cleaned, drained and dry.