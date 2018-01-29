Schroon Laker announces bid for Congress

× Expand Photo provided David Mastrianni, a A Saratoga oncologist who has a home in Schroon Lake, announced his candidacy for New York’s 21st Congressional District on Jan. 23.

SCHROON LAKE | A Saratoga doctor with a home in Schroon Lake is the latest candidate to enter the crowded Democratic primary race for New York’s 21st Congressional District.

David Mastrianni, senior vice president of the Saratoga Hospital Medical Group, formally declared his candidacy last week.

“At times, our federal government does not acknowledge the issues of rural or small-town areas such as our district, resulting in its failure to meet its responsibilities to our region,” Mastrianni said in a statement. “Many federal policies favor large corporations and other interests over our people and our communities.”

Mastrianni cited health care, agriculture, infrastructure, education and the environment as leading campaign issues.

The oncologist is a third-generation Saratogian and spent a large portion of his teenage years in Paradox Lake in the 1970s.

He and his wife, Lucille, opened their own oncology practice in Saratoga Springs. The father of three also served as the oncology consultant to Adirondack Medical Center in Saranac Lake for 15 years, commuting several times per month.

The family built a second home in Schroon Lake about a decade ago, and the doctor splits his time between the southern Essex County community and Saratoga.

“It’s a wonderful town,” Mastrianni told The Sun. “We’ve always loved that main street in Schroon.”

The first-time candidate opened a campaign office across from Stewart’s Shops on Main Street recently and his team is in the process of getting the space established.

Win or lose, he said, he’s already reached a milestone:

“No matter what else we accomplish, we put up a storefront in Schroon Lake for some time,” he said.

Democrats seeking the nomination are Tanya Boone, Don Boyajian, Tedra Cobb, Sara Idleman, Emily Martz, Ronald Kim, Patrick Nelson and Katie Wilson.

The deadline to file party petitions is April 12 and the primary date is June 26.

Each candidate must obtain 1,250 signatures to gain access to the primary ballot.

“In March and April, we’ll be seeking to get our petitions signed,” Mastrianni said. “If we cannot accomplish that, then it ends there.”

Fundraising totals for the fourth fundraising quarter must be filed with the Federal Elections Commission on Jan. 30.