Schroon Library ukulele class still has openings

SCHROON LAKE | Last year, in an effort to expand what the Schroon Lake Public Library offers library patrons, library director Jane Bouchard introduced free ukulele classes into the program schedule.

The class was enough of a hit to offer it again this fall beginning Sept. 30 and running for 10 weeks through Dec. 16.

Classes are scheduled for 11 a.m. on Saturdays and run about an hour.

“The class is about half full right now,” Bouchard said on Sept. 21.

Bouchard said last year she was thinking about what else the library could offer to attract the public’s attention.

She said she thought about offering a guitar class, but she wanted to be able to supply instruments, and guitars would be expensive.

And then she hit on the idea of a ukulele class.

Local musician Mark Piper, who is teaching the class, was asked to help select instruments.

Piper recommended a mid-value ukulele for the beginner class. The library purchased seven ukuleles, which are signed out to the students.

The library was able to purchase the ukuleles through an Essex County Arts Council Cultural Assistance Program (CAP) Grant.

Bouchard said the class is open to 10 students, and some of them own their own instruments.

“Some went on to purchase their own ukulele after taking the class,” Bouchard said.

According to Bouchard, the library is asking patrons, ages 10 through seniors, who sign up for the class to commit for the entire 10 weeks (no class on Oct. 21 and Nov. 25), because it is consecutive learning.

If they stick with the class, the students should be able to play several songs and develop a basis for playing more.

“I audited it last year and I learned quite a bit,” Bouchard said.

Some of the students even continued private classes with Piper after the library class ended.

Bouchard said the library has never done anything like the ukulele class before, but she is willing to try new things to promote the library.

“People say the library is dying, but we are trying new programs, and this one turned out to be very popular,” she said.

Bouchard said it can’t hurt that the class is free, because it offers it to absolutely everyone.

“It’s part of our philosophy that we don’t charge for any of the classes,” Bouchard said.