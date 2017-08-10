Schroon seeking input for revitalization strategy

× Schroon is seeking public input as a committee drafts a strategy for how the town will market, brand and position itself to appeal to both tourists and residents. A public meeting is scheduled for Aug. 31 at the Boathouse Theater. Photo by Pete DeMola

SCHROON LAKE — If you live in Schroon — or even like to visit here — a local revitalization committee really wants to hear from you.

A group of volunteers have spent the past two years developing a waterfront revitalization strategy.

The top-down overhaul would transform how the town markets, brands and positions itself to better appeal to tourists and residents alike.

A public meeting has been set for Aug. 31 at the Boathouse Theater at 7 p.m.

The state-funded effort is being coordinated by the LA Group, a Saratoga Springs-based consulting firm.

The strategy, said Senior Planner Tracy Clothier, is to explore existing efforts before zooming out to see how these assets can leverage into broader regional efforts — like the Frontier Town project, for instance, or the Adirondack Hamlet to Huts initiative, a proposed trail network based on popular European travel concepts.

A key element is to position the community as an attractive destination for families and millennials, making it an attractive similar to heavyweights like Lake Placid and Lake George.

Developing strong online properties, as well as teasing out connections to neighboring areas and globbing onto their event planning, is critical.

“If we don’t come up to par, they bypass and go somewhere else,” Clothier said.

Committee members aim to create a one-stop shop for a calendar of events. Doing so will help inject Schroon into the wider conversation, Clothier said.

The open house-type meeting on Aug. 31 is designed to solicit feedback on a set of concrete proposals, and ideally generate some buzz and excitement in the process.

“It’ll help us identify what the priority projects are,” said Clothier. “It’s an enormous undertaking to rebrand the town and get attention.”

EYE ON BRANDING

The committee attempted to finalize priorities in a spirited meeting last week, their fifth overall.

Sean Magee, a strategist with the Glens Falls-based creative firm Trampoline, said the town needs an iconic brand — like the Long Lake bear, for instance.

Magee shuffled through early mock-ups of potential logos, which ranged from the retro to modern styles designed to crack the elusive millennial nut, or the generation born between 1982 and 2002 that presents a lucrative market.