Schroon seeking input for revitalization strategy

Schroon is seeking public input as a committee drafts a strategy for how the town will market, brand and position itself to appeal to both tourists and residents. A public meeting is scheduled for Aug. 31 at the Boathouse Theater.
Photo by Pete DeMola
SCHROON LAKE — If you live in Schroon — or even like to visit here — a local revitalization committee really wants to hear from you.
A group of volunteers have spent the past two years developing a waterfront revitalization strategy.
The top-down overhaul would transform how the town markets, brands and positions itself to better appeal to tourists and residents alike.
A public meeting has been set for Aug. 31 at the Boathouse Theater at 7 p.m.
The state-funded effort is being coordinated by the LA Group, a Saratoga Springs-based consulting firm.
The strategy, said Senior Planner Tracy Clothier, is to explore existing efforts before zooming out to see how these assets can leverage into broader regional efforts — like the Frontier Town project, for instance, or the Adirondack Hamlet to Huts initiative, a proposed trail network based on popular European travel concepts.
A key element is to position the community as an attractive destination for families and millennials, making it an attractive similar to heavyweights like Lake Placid and Lake George.
Developing strong online properties, as well as teasing out connections to neighboring areas and globbing onto their event planning, is critical.
“If we don’t come up to par, they bypass and go somewhere else,” Clothier said.
Committee members aim to create a one-stop shop for a calendar of events. Doing so will help inject Schroon into the wider conversation, Clothier said.
The open house-type meeting on Aug. 31 is designed to solicit feedback on a set of concrete proposals, and ideally generate some buzz and excitement in the process.
“It’ll help us identify what the priority projects are,” said Clothier. “It’s an enormous undertaking to rebrand the town and get attention.”
EYE ON BRANDING
The committee attempted to finalize priorities in a spirited meeting last week, their fifth overall.
Sean Magee, a strategist with the Glens Falls-based creative firm Trampoline, said the town needs an iconic brand — like the Long Lake bear, for instance.
Magee shuffled through early mock-ups of potential logos, which ranged from the retro to modern styles designed to crack the elusive millennial nut, or the generation born between 1982 and 2002 that presents a lucrative market.
“Part of the burden is trying to get this place in front of a new audience,” said Amanda Magee, a partner at Trampoline. “Millennials want an authentic experience.”
The committee also agreed it was important to monitor efforts by Essex County to ensure vacation rental units were being registered to collect occupancy tax, the proceeds of which directly fund tourism promotion efforts.
“It’s changing the equation a bit,” said Town Councilman Roger Friedman on the funding stream, which was signed into law last year.
On a deeper level, bedrocks of a potential revitalization plan would including analyzing water and sewer infrastructure, identifying prospective candidates for a potential revolving loan fund, improving access for the disabled and flagging potential sites for commercial development within the hamlet.
GATEWAY PROJECT
Frontier Town is located just eight miles north of downtown Schroon on Route 9.
Committee members say the community needs to start thinking now about how they would like to benefit from what is anticipated to be an economic boost for the region.
Schroon is well-positioned geographically to be a hub for lodging amenities and other services, Clothier said.
“No matter what happens up there, people are going to want to go to dinner, go to the beach… they’re going to want to go to the movies, they’re going to want to do stuff that families do, and that’s what Schroon symbolizes, and that’s what they want to strengthen, those elements of that.”
While previous plans to construct a new downtown hotel fizzled, Clothier said, stakeholders may want to explore fixing up existing accommodation.
Friedman said the revitalization strategy may pave the way for a new comprehensive plan, which hasn’t been updated since 1977.
Armed with a Regional Office of Sustainable Tourism-designed tourism study, and a proposed master plan, the town should be in good shape to position themselves for success in the future, he said.
“This exercise is all about improving the community,” he said. “There’s so many facets, it’s almost impossible to count.”
Friedman said he also hoped to reignite discussions with neighboring towns — including Horicon, Minerva, Chestertown and Johnsburg — designed to facilitate broader collaborative tourism efforts.
“We’re planting the seeds on various levels,” Friedman said.
Clothier said time is of the essence:
“It’s all about organizing this for people because you’re getting left behind,” she said.