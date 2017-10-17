Schroon Stewart’s expansion gets OK

× Expand File photo The Schroon Town Council unanimously approved a zoning change on Monday, Oct. 16 allowing for Stewart’s Shops to expand their downtown location. The approval comes two months after a group of opposing homeowners used a legal mechanism to force a supermajority vote to approve the $1.5 million project.

SCHROON LAKE | Two months after a group of homeowners used a legal maneuver to stave off plans for Stewart’s Shops to demolish and rebuild their downtown location, the project will move forward.

The Schroon Town Council voted unanimously 5-0 at their regular board meeting Monday to change zoning on the parcel from residential to retail, a move necessary for the project to commence.

“I’m just pleased that it was unanimous, five yes votes to change the zoning,” Schroon Supervisor Mike Marnell told The Sun on Tuesday morning.

Once the local law is filed with the state Department of State, the retail chain can formally purchase the parcel behind their current location, Marnell said.

The chain plans on demolishing the private residence currently occupying the parcel and rebuilding on the footprint.

“At this point, with this time of year, it will probably be a spring construction,” said Steve Kinley, a Stewart’s real estate representative.

Stewart’s first announced plans for the $1.5 million project in April.

The redesign called for an expansion from 2,500 to 3,675 square-feet, with additional gas pumps and parking spaces.

The project will also alleviate traffic and congestion concerns, Kinley said.

The Schroon Town Board voted 3 to 1 with one abstention in August to approve the zoning ordinance.

But an attorney representing a group of Taylor Street vociferously opposed to the project filed a zoning protest petition that required a supermajority vote in order to approve the change.

Town Councilman Roger Friedman abstained at the time, citing the need for compromise and a lack of information, and Meg Woods voted against, citing the lack of concrete facts associated with the company’s plans — including a traffic study.

“I would like for us as a town to go beyond what needs to be done before we make such a big decision,” Woods said in August, noting the prolonged conflict had opened fault lines in the community.

Friedman told The Sun he voted yes when Stewart’s vowed to continue to work with the homeowners.

“I just pray Stewart’s will do their best,” Friedman said.

Woods did not return a phone call for comment before this story went to print on Tuesday afternoon.